A day after his public fallout with Tesla Boss Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump dismissed the possibilities of reconciling with the billionaire, saying he was "not particularly interested in speaking to him". In a conversation with ABC News, Trump said Musk has "lost his mind".

"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" said the US President, revealing Elon Musk was ready to talk but he wasn't ready. Meanwhile, the Tesla Boss earlied hinted at a reconciliation. Responding to Bill Ackman’s call for the duo to "make peace for the benefit of our great country", Musk replied, "You’re not wrong".

As per a Politico report, the White House had scheduled a call with Elon Musk on Friday, i.e., June 6, aiming to broker a peace deal after both men launched verbal attacks at each other. However, several reports later suggested that there was no call set up between the two.

The 'Big Ugly Fight'

The spat erupted with US President Trump expressing his disappointment over Tesla CEO's criticism of the tax and spending bill, which the former had described as "Big Beautiful Bill". Elon Musk was quick to respond to the president's statement, accusing him of showing "such ingratitude" and claiming he would have lost the presidential elections if it were not for him.

Musk continued and "dropped a big bomb", raising Trump’s connections to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The billionaire, last week, stepped down as head of DOGE. Meanwhile, several media reports have suggested that tensions had been mounting between the two men since Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs on April 2.