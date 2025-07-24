US President Donald Trump's BIG message to Microsoft, Google, over hiring in India, says, 'Those days are over'

According to the India Today report, at the same summit, Trump signed three new executive orders, one of which aimed at outlining a national strategy to bolster AI development in the United States.

US President Trump has sent a strong message to tech giants, including Google and Microsoft, asking them to stop hiring overseas, including in countries like India. Addressing an AI summit held in Washington DC, President Trump said that American companies should focus more on creating jobs at home rather than setting up factories in China or hiring Indian tech workers.

As per an India Today report, Trump criticised what he described as the tech industry's "globalist mindset", adding that this approach had left many Americans "feeling ignored". He went on to claim that some top tech companies earned profits using American freedom but invested heavily overseas. "Under President Trump, those days are over", he added.

"Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and stashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over," he said. "Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley," Trump said, as quoted by the outlet.

"Put America first"

In line with his "America First" policy, Trump said, "We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask". Critising the previous leadership, he said, "For decades, we had leaders who spent their time focused on building up foreign nations. Under the Trump administration, we are going to have leaders who are going to build up our nation. This colossal investment in AI infrastructure and many other industries for that matter such as automobiles and so many other things will also create thousands and thousands of great paying jobs. the kind of jobs we want, including lots of blue-collar jobs".

According to the India Today report, at the same summit, Trump signed three new executive orders, one of which aimed at outlining a national strategy to bolster AI development in the United States.