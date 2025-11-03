Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping? US President Donald Trump reveals who's tougher to deal with, says 'they're both very...'

In his interview with CBS News, Trump was asked who among the two global leaders was tougher to deal with. The Republican leader drew no distinction and called both leaders strong and intelligent men who shouldn't be trifled with.

Trump reveals who, among Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, is tougher to deal with

In his interview with CBS News, Trump was asked who among the two global leaders was tougher to deal with. To this, Trump replied, “Both tough. Both smart. They're both very strong leaders. These are people not to be toyed with. These are people you have to take very seriously. They're not walking in saying, Oh, isn't it a beautiful day? Look how beautiful. The sun is shining, it's so nice. These are serious people. These are tough people, smart leaders.”

Further, Trump acknowledged that Russia and China possess significant nuclear arsenals, stating he discussed denuclearisation with both leaders. "We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times," he said, emphasising the need for disarmament talks. He made these remarks while announcing the US would resume nuclear testing after a 33-year pause, citing actions by other nations.



Trump-Xi Jinping

Meanwhile, Trump and Xi Jinping met during the 32nd APEC Economic Ministers' Meeting in South Korea. Trump was praised for his role in bringing "world peace", promises from China to buy American products, and a reprieve on rare earth export restrictions. It came at little cost to China, for it was the USA that blinked first on tariffs. Xi indicated he was open to more commercial agreements, and China gained a truce on the trade war. Importantly, the most critical factor of all, President Donald Trump never once mentioned Taiwan. It "never came up" in the meeting, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "That was not discussed, actually."

