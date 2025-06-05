Amid ongoing feud with IVY league colleges, U.S. President Donald Trump has restricted visas for foreign students of Harvard Univeristy. On wednesday, President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation suspending visas for new foreign students at Harvard University,, the White House said on Wednesday.

The order said, White House, “directs the Secretary of State to consider revoking existing F, M, or J visas for current Harvard students who meet the Proclamation’s criteria.”

(This is a developing story)