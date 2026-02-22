Donald Trump responds to Supreme Court decision overturning global tariffs: 'So it's a loss, then?'

US Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump’s global tariff programme in a 6–3 ruling, saying he exceeded his authority. Trump learned of the decision during a White House meeting and later defended his trade policies, vowing to impose new tariffs despite the setback.

In a significant setback for former US President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court invalidated his administration’s sweeping global tariff programme, ruling that he exceeded his executive authority. The decision marks the first time the court has overturned a major policy initiative from Trump’s second term, dealing a blow to his trade agenda.

Court Rules 6–3 Against Tariff Plan

In a 6–3 judgment authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Supreme Court of the United States concluded that the legal provision cited by the administration did not authorise the broad imposition of tariffs on global imports. The ruling found that the president had overstepped the limits of his statutory powers.

While the court invalidated the tariff framework, it did not clarify whether revenues already collected under the policy would need to be refunded.

Trump Informed During White House Meeting

'Is it a loss, then?' Trump asked, according to those present in the room, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. An adviser confirmed that the court had ruled the tariffs illegal. Although he appeared composed on the outside, Trump later referred to the judgment as a disgrace and shortened a Q&A session to prepare a formal response.

President Defends Trade Measures

Hours after the ruling, Trump addressed reporters and reiterated his commitment to tariffs as a key economic tool. He announced plans to invoke Section 122 to introduce a 10 percent global tariff and stated that other trade duties would continue unchanged. He also signalled that rates could rise further depending on policy objectives.

Calling the verdict 'deeply disappointing,' Trump commended Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh for dissenting. He additionally alleged, without providing evidence, that foreign interests had influenced the court’s decision.

Trade, China and India in Focus

Trump linked tariffs to job creation, financial market stability and agricultural assistance, noting that billions had been distributed to farmers from tariff revenues. In China, he referenced a 20 percent duty tied to fentanyl concerns, claiming a substantial reduction in inflows.

Regarding trade relations with India, Trump insisted existing tariff arrangements would remain intact, emphasising that US policy would continue to prioritise domestic economic interests.

The ruling sets the stage for further legal and political battles over presidential trade powers in the months ahead.