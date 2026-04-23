US President Donald Trump reshares post labelling India, China ‘hellholes, gangsters with laptops' amid birthright citizenship row

As part of a larger and aggressive debate on US birthright citizenship, President Donald Trump on Thursday reported having shared a post on Truth Social referring to India and China as 'hellholes', 'gangsters with laptops', among others, as he reshared the letter, written by radio host Michael Savage.

As part of a larger and aggressive debate on US birthright citizenship, President Donald Trump on Thursday reported having shared a post on Truth Social referring to India and China as 'hellholes', 'gangsters with laptops', among others, as he reshared the letter, written by radio host Michael Savage.

Why did Trump reshare a post targeting India and China?

Trump has been campaigning to end automatic citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizen parents. The post he reshared criticised immigration policy and specifically called India and China “hellholes” while arguing that people from those countries come to the US to have children for citizenship benefits. Both countries are top sources of H-1B workers, students, and legal immigrants. Trump often groups them in trade/immigration rhetoric. In the latest development, he reshared the post written by Michael Savage, where the latter describes India and China as 'hellholes' and 'gangsters with laptops'.

“A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India, or some other hellhole on the planet,” the statement in the letter read. "They've done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. In my unhumble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens, let the trud world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera," he wrote.

What did critique amid the birthright citizenship row

Trump shared a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy". Besides calling birthright citizenship a loophole that allows families from China, India, and other countries to gain US residency through children born in America, Savage expressed frustration with Supreme Court arguments on the issue. He dismissed them as legal technicalities, singling out the attorney supporting birthright citizenship. He described him as a Chinese American ACLU lawyer and labelled the ACLU as the driving force behind efforts to change US demographics through immigration. He argued the debate should be driven by public opinion rather than courts, but said constitutional change is unlikely because attempts to amend it could threaten the First and Second Amendments. Savage lamented what he sees as a declining national identity, claiming English is no longer dominant and modern immigrants lack loyalty. He contrasted this with earlier European immigrants—Irish, Italian, Polish, Lithuanian, Romanian, and Russian—who he said assimilated into a “melting pot.” He argued that concept is now gone, replaced by immigrants seeking economic benefits without integration. Calling reliance on courts absurd, he advocated for a national vote on birthright citizenship instead of leaving it to lawyers, noting he had posted a poll on his social media channels to that effect.

(With ANI inputs)