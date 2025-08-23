US President Donald Trump repeats claims of preventing India-Pakistan 'nuclear war', this time wearing a...

The US President also revealed that he will be making a "very important decision" in the next two weeks on the Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that he might impose "massive sanctions or tariffs" on the Kremlin or tell Kyiv that it's not Washington's war.

US President Donald Trump, on Friday (local time), wearing a cap that read “Right About Everything", again claimed that he stopped a 'potential' nuclear war between India and Pakistan and six other wars, and 3 potential ones.

Donald Trump again claims to have stopped India and Pakistan's 'nuclear war'

"I've settled seven wars, and you think about pre-wars, that'll be three, so 10 wars. Not happy at all. Over the next two weeks, we are going to find out how it's going to go. We solved what could've been a nuclear war with India and Pakistan. It was getting ready to be a nuclear war," he said.

Donald Trump says he will be taking a "very important decision" on the Russia-Ukraine war

The US President also revealed that he will be making a "very important decision" in the next two weeks on the Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that he might impose "massive sanctions or tariffs" on the Kremlin or tell Kyiv that it's not Washington's war.

Trump said that his decision is dependent on what happens in the next two weeks and pushed for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office, Donald Trump said, "In two weeks, we are going to know which way I am going because I'm going to go one way or another. It's going to be a very important decision. I'm gonna decide whether it's not massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both, or do we do nothing and say it's your fight."

"It takes two to tango. I wanted to have a meeting with those two. We'll see if they don't have a meeting, then why it was so, after I told them to have a meeting," he added.

