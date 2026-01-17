FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US President Donald Trump repeats claims of ending India-Pakistan conflict: 'Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked me for saving 10 million lives'

United States President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his claim of having stopped a war between India and Pakistan, while also saying that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for saving at least 10 million lives.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 11:31 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US President Donald Trump on Friday has repeated his claim of stopping a war between two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan. He also claimed that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for saving at least 10 million lives. Pakistan PM nominated Trump for Noble peace prize for ending several conflicts.Since India and Pakistan's brief conflict, which lasted for few days, Trump has taken credits of stopping it, claiming of threatening two nations of tariffs, and sayinh his 'pressure' led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. For his Nobel Peace Prize pitch, Trump has claimed to stop at least 8 wars, and made attempts for peace between Ukraine-Russia, Israel-Gaza.

Speaking at an event marking the renaming of US' Southern Boulevard to Donald J Trump Boulevard, Donald Trump reiterated the claims of ending severals wars, including India and Pakistan, and Gaza war. He said,"In a year, we made eight peace deals and ended the war in Gaza. We have peace in the Middle East...We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting, two nuclear nations...The Pakistani Prime Minister said Donald Trump saved at least 10 million people, and it was amazing," he said.

Watch:

While Pakistan has sided US President on his claims and nominated him for Noble peace prize, India, on the other hand has consistently denied any third-party involvement. It has maintained a stance that peace was brokered directly between the two countries. According to Indian officials, it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) who contacted his Indian counterpart on May 10 to request an end to hostilities. The ceasefire was then agreed upon.

The brief clash between India and Pakistan broke out following India's Operation Sindoor strikes on targeted terror bases in Pakistan, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people back in April 2025.

(With Agency inputs)

