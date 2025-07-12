US President Donald Trump releases new tariff letters for THESE countries, they are...

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, i.e., July 12, released new tariff letters.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, i.e., July 12, released new tariff letters for Mexico and the European Union. As per the letter, goods imported from Mexico will face a 30 per cent US tariff rate from August 1 onwards, said the president in a letter posted on Truth Social.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.