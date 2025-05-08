Donald Trump said he will make an 'earth-shattering' revelation in the next few days.

US President Donald Trump has sparked speculation by promising a big announcement ahead of his upcoming Middle East trip, calling it 'as big as it gets'. Trump refused to share any specifics. "We're going to have a very, very big announcement to make. Like, as big as it gets, and I won't tell you on what. And it's very positive,” Trump said in the Oval Office during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “It's about something else, but it's going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for this country and for the people of this country. And that will take place some time within the next few days,” he said.

Trump on the India-Pakistan war

Trump said, "It is so terrible. I get along with both. I know both very well. I want to see them work it out, I want to see them stop. Hopefully, they can stop now. They have done tit for tat. We have a good relationship with both. If I can do anything to help, I will be there."

The Indian strikes on Pakistan were expected, and he “hopes it ends very quickly”, he said on Wednesday. Earlier, the Indian Army said that it had hit nine locations deep inside Pakistan and PoK in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. The tension between the two nuclear nations comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed, mostly tourists.

