Republicans in the United States Senate hauled President Donald Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage on Tuesday with the narrowest of margins, pushing past opposition from Democrats and their own GOP ranks after a turbulent overnight session. Here's what the bill is all about.

Republicans in the United States Senate hauled President Donald Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill to passage on Tuesday with the narrowest of margins, pushing past opposition from Democrats and their own GOP ranks after a turbulent overnight session. The outcome capped an unusually tense weekend of work at the Capitol, the president’s signature legislative priority teetering on the edge of approval or collapse. In the end that tally was 50-50, with US Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. Three Republican senators — Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, and Rand Paul of Kentucky — joined all Democrats in voting against it.

Pivotal moment for Trump

The difficulty it took for Republicans, who have the majority hold in Congress, to wrestle the bill to this point is not expected to let up. The package now goes back to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson had warned senators not to deviate too far from what his chamber had already approved. But the Senate did make changes, particularly to Medicaid, risking more problems as they race to finish by Trump’s Fourth of July deadline. The outcome is a pivotal moment for president and his party, which have been consumed by the 940-page “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” as it’s formally titled, and invested their political capital in delivering on the GOP’s sweep of power in Washington.

What's included in the big bill?

The Senate bill includes USD 4.5 trillion in tax cuts, according to the latest CBO analysis, making permanent Trump’s 2017 rates, which would expire at the end of the year if Congress fails to act, while adding the new ones he campaigned on, including no taxes on tips. The Senate package would roll back billions of dollars in green energy tax credits, which Democrats warn will wipe out wind and solar investments nationwide. It would impose USD 1.2 trillion in cuts, largely to Medicaid and food stamps, by imposing work requirements on able-bodied people, including some parents and older Americans, making sign-up eligibility more stringent and changing federal reimbursements to states.

Additionally, the bill would provide a USD 350 billion infusion for border and national security, including for deportations, some of it paid for with new fees charged to immigrants.

(With inputs from AP/PTI).