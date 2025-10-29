FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Trump once again claims to stop India-Pak conflict: 'I said to PM Modi...'

Trump then said that through this tactic, he stopped other wars. "And we've done numerous like that. I would say trade is responsible for 70% of the fact that we didn't have wars by using our heads because they want to trade with the United States."

ANI

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 01:23 AM IST

Trump once again claims to stop India-Pak conflict: 'I said to PM Modi...'
PM Modi with Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump has again claimed to have 'stopped' the brief conflict between India and Pakistan in May and said "seven brand new beautiful planes were shot down". Trump, while delivering remarks at a dinner with business leaders during his visit to Japan on Tuesday (local time), said that he stopped the conflict through trade.

"A lot of the wars that I stopped were because of tariffs, and be frankly, I did a great service to the world but because of tariffs because of trade. If you look at India and Pakistan, they were going at it. Seven planes were shot down. Seven brand new beautiful planes were shot down and they were going at it- at two big nuclear powers," he said.

Trump then claimed that he told Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir to stop the conflict, or the US would not do trade with them. "And I said to Prime Minister Modi- the prime minister very nice man, a very good man, and the field marshal over in Pakistan. I said, Look, we're not going to do any trade if you're going to be fight." No, no, no. One thing has nothing to do with the other. I said, "It has a lot to do with the other two nuclear powers. We get that nuclear dust all over the place. All of you are affected, right?" And we said, "No, we're not doing any deals if you're going to fight." And within about 24 hours, that was the end of that. It was amazing, actually," he said.

Trump then said that through this tactic, he stopped other wars. "And we've done numerous like that. I would say trade is responsible for 70% of the fact that we didn't have wars by using our heads because they want to trade with the United States. But I said we're not going to trade if you're going to go to war. And it's amazing how quickly they were able to make deals. And you know, they would have been fighting for 10 years killing millions of people, numerous of them. So we're very happy about that," he said.

However, India has consistently refuted the claims made by the US President, stressing that the decision of "cessation of hostilities" with Pakistan was reached through direct diplomatic engagement between the two nations, and no third party was involved. It was India's long-standing position that any issue with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, is to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries. India's Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
