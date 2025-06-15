Donald Trump claims he can bring peace between Israel and Iran, comparing it to his alleged role in de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions, even as energy crises and global trade concerns rise amid escalating conflict.

As the situation between Israel and Iran becomes more dangerous and edges closer to a full-blown war, former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he could help bring peace between the two nations. He compared this situation to the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year, saying he had played a key role in calming tensions there. However, India has strongly denied Trump’s past claims. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that any decisions regarding ceasefire or de-escalation were taken through direct talks between the Indian and Pakistani military officials. India clarified that trade or third-party mediation was never part of the talks with the United States. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make. In that case, I used trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks.” He praised both Indian and Pakistani leaders for making a quick decision to stop the conflict.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and… pictwitterQdtA —Press Trust of India (PTINews) June 2025

Meanwhile, the fighting between Israel and Iran has entered its third day, raising serious concerns about global energy trade. One of the most worrying developments was Israel’s attack on South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, which is shared by Iran and Qatar. The attack has reduced Iran’s daily gas production by 12 million cubic metres.

South Pars is a key site for energy exports and plays a major role in supplying LNG (liquefied natural gas) to many countries. There are also fears that key chokepoints like Iran’s Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz – through which a huge amount of oil and gas is shipped daily – could be targeted, affecting global trade.

Despite the rising tensions, Trump insisted that peace is still possible. He also mentioned his past involvement in other global issues, such as helping ease the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo and tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile River dam.

Oil prices jumped by 14% on Friday due to the escalating conflict, with rates reaching around $73 (Rs 7,000) per barrel. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has promised a stronger response, according to The New York Times.

Iran is also facing a deep energy crisis, with frequent blackouts causing huge losses—estimated at $250 million a day—according to the Iran Chamber of Commerce. The country is struggling with outdated infrastructure, sanctions, and gas shortages, forcing the government to cut power to homes and factories.

Energy experts have warned that more attacks on Iran’s energy systems could be disastrous and very costly to repair.