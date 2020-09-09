US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize: Reports

United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, according to international media reports.

Reportedly, Trump's name has been put forward by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde for brokering a peace deal between Israel and the United States.

For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

All nominees are discussed before a final shortlist is drawn up. There were 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a White House official, Trump will hold a signing ceremony on 15 September for the agreement establishing normalisation of ties between UAE and Israel.

As part of the deal with UAE, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the occupied West Bank in return of full normalisation of relations with the Gulf nation.

This makes UAE only the third Arab nation, after Egypt and Jordan, to have normal diplomatic ties with Israel.

A joint statement of the US, Israel, and the UAE stated that Trump spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, and agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and UAE.

"Opening direct ties between two of the Middle East's most dynamic societies and advanced economies will transform the region by spurring economic growth, enhancing technological innovation, and forging closer people-to-people relations," the statement further read.

However, the move has angered many Arab artists and intellectuals who have planned to boycott any UAE-backed cultural awards to support the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said that he is considering suspending diplomatic ties with UAE over the decision to normalise ties with Israel.

Erdogan said Turkey may even withdraw its ambassador from UAE for its accord, brokered by US President Donald Trump, to normalise relations with the Jewish nation.

"The move against Palestine is not a step that can be stomached. Now, Palestine is either closing or withdrawing its embassy. The same thing is valid for us now," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said he has given orders to his foreign minister in this regard.