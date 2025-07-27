US President Donald Trump MOCKS JD Vance, triggers speculation of feud between two: 'He hates that man'

In a shocking move, US President Donald Trump shared an edited picture of Vice President JD Vance that doesn't present him in a positive light, triggering speculations of a feud between the two.

In a shocking move, US President Donald Trump shared an edited picture of Vice President JD Vance that doesn't present him in a positive light, triggering speculations of a feud between the two. In the picture shared by Trump, Vance has a plump face, pink cheeks, and curly hair.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared another picture, featuring him and Vance in police cars chasing former President Barack Obama, who is operating a white Ford Bronco, emulating the 1994 O.J. Simpson car chase.

Here's how netizens reacted

As Vance's photoshopped image was used in the post, several users reacted to it. Some even wrote that "Trump hates his Vice President". "They used the fat face JD Vance meme for his picture. They used Obama's real one, but JD got the fat face treatment. Trump hates that man", wrote an 'X' user.

“I wonder how JD feels about that choice of his image?” a second user wrote. A third joined, "Interesting choice to pick that image of JD Vance".

Trump-Elon fight

This comes weeks after Trump and Elon Musk, one-time allies, got into a fight after Tesla CEO's exit from the Department of Government Efficiency. The billionaire and the US President, engage in a war of words every now and then. The rift between the two former "best friends" came after Musk's exit from the Department of Government Efficiency. Post his exit, Musk even claimed that Trump wouldn't have won the US presidential polls if it weren't for him.

The Tesla boss even criticised Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill', resulting in a 'big ugly fight' between the two. The bill, which has been shown green light by the Senate with a narrow margin, would eliminate subsidies for electric vehicle purchases, a factor that has heavily benefited Musk's Tesla.

Moreover, as sources say, Musk wasn't quite on board with Trump's reciprocal tariffs, as Tesla sources components from several countries, including Japan, Mexico, China, and more. Imposing tariffs on these countries can increase the cost of the components, adversely affecting the business.