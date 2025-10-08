Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ismail Darbar won't work with 'insecure' Sanjay Leela Bhansali even for Rs 100 crore, SLAMS director for...: 'Pehli fursat mein...'

EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job

Who is Alexandr Wang? MIT dropout, world’s youngest self-made billionaire, has THIS Mark Zuckerberg connection

'Repented' Dhanashree Verma makes another SHOCKING statement about Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I supported him, even when he was..'

Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her

PM Modi in Maharashtra today: From Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration to meeting UK PM Starmer – full itinerary, and details of projects to be inaugurated

No visa deal with India, says British PM Keir Starmer as he begins 2-day official India visit

US President Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg: 'See a doctor, she's so angry..'; activist fires back, 'judging by track record...'

Watch: Twinkle Khanna admits 'interrogating' Akshay Kumar all the time, action superstar says 'wives are more...'

Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat suspended by WFI due to…, not allowed to participate in wrestling competition till…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ismail Darbar won't work with 'insecure' Sanjay Leela Bhansali even for Rs 100 crore, SLAMS director for...: 'Pehli fursat mein...'

Ismail Darbar won't work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali even for Rs 100 crore

EPFO Pension Calculator: Check how much pension will you get after serving 10 years in job

EPFO Pension Calculator: How much pension will you get after serving 10 years

Who is Alexandr Wang? MIT dropout, world’s youngest self-made billionaire, has THIS Mark Zuckerberg connection

Who is Alexandr Wang? 28-year-old MIT drop out, now Mark Zuckerberg's Meta's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg: 'See a doctor, she's so angry..'; activist fires back, 'judging by track record...'

US President Donald Trump criticised Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she has an "anger management problem" and should consult a doctor. What did Greta Thunberg said in her response?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 07:33 AM IST

US President Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg: 'See a doctor, she's so angry..'; activist fires back, 'judging by track record...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump criticised Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she has an "anger management problem" and should consult a doctor, after she was detained and deported by Israel, where she was participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza. Responding to him, Greta Thunberg asked Trump for recommendations in return saying that he too suffers from anger problems.

Donald Trump said, "She (Greta Thunberg) is just a troublemaker... she's no longer into the environment now. She's a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor...Have you ever watched her? She's a young person. She's so angry, she's so crazy... She's just a troublemaker."

Greta Thunberg responded, 'your impressive...'

Greta Thunberg responded to Donald Trump's 'anger management problem' remark and sarcastically asked for any recommendations. She said, “I hear Donald Trump has once again expressed his flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concern for my mental health,”

“I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so-called ‘anger management problems,’ since — judging by your impressive track record — you seem to be suffering from them too,” she added.

Greta Thunberg intercepted by Israeli Forces

Greta Thunberg, a 22 year old Swedidh activist, was on a  Global Sumud Flotilla, along with other activist approaching to Gaza trying to bring. Israeli forces had intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on Friday as its more than 40 boats attempted to breach the naval blockade on Gaza. Around 450 people were detained, including Thunberg, four French lawmakers, and other international activists. The activists were deported by Israel.

Israel said the boats carried no aid and accused participants of seeking confrontation rather than delivering humanitarian relief. "Their true goal was provocation in the service of Hamas," the ministry said.

However, Greta Thunberg has accused Israel of subjecting her to harsh treatment under their custody after detention and removal from a flotilla vessel. Swedish Foreign ministry email read, 'The embassy has been able to meet with Greta. She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes, which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.'

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shilpa Shetty grilled by Mumbai police for over 4 hours in Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case, her husband Raj Kundra to be...
Shilpa Shetty grilled for over 4 hours in Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case
MS Dhoni adds another jewel to his crown, becomes DGCA certified drone pilot
MS Dhoni adds another jewel to his crown, becomes DGCA certified drone pilot
Alisha Chinai reveals why she worked with Anu Malik again after sexual harassment case: 'He felt he really...'
Alisha Chinai on why she reunited with Anu Malik after sexual harassment case
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu issues BIG statement on Air India scare: 'We're going to...'
Aviation Min Naidu's BIG statement on Air India scare: 'We're going to...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE