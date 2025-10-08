US President Donald Trump mocks Greta Thunberg: 'See a doctor, she's so angry..'; activist fires back, 'judging by track record...'

US President Donald Trump criticised Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she has an "anger management problem" and should consult a doctor. What did Greta Thunberg said in her response?

US President Donald Trump criticised Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she has an "anger management problem" and should consult a doctor, after she was detained and deported by Israel, where she was participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza. Responding to him, Greta Thunberg asked Trump for recommendations in return saying that he too suffers from anger problems.

Donald Trump said, "She (Greta Thunberg) is just a troublemaker... she's no longer into the environment now. She's a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor...Have you ever watched her? She's a young person. She's so angry, she's so crazy... She's just a troublemaker."

Greta Thunberg responded, 'your impressive...'

Greta Thunberg responded to Donald Trump's 'anger management problem' remark and sarcastically asked for any recommendations. She said, “I hear Donald Trump has once again expressed his flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concern for my mental health,”

“I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so-called ‘anger management problems,’ since — judging by your impressive track record — you seem to be suffering from them too,” she added.

Greta Thunberg intercepted by Israeli Forces

Greta Thunberg, a 22 year old Swedidh activist, was on a Global Sumud Flotilla, along with other activist approaching to Gaza trying to bring. Israeli forces had intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla on Friday as its more than 40 boats attempted to breach the naval blockade on Gaza. Around 450 people were detained, including Thunberg, four French lawmakers, and other international activists. The activists were deported by Israel.

Israel said the boats carried no aid and accused participants of seeking confrontation rather than delivering humanitarian relief. "Their true goal was provocation in the service of Hamas," the ministry said.

However, Greta Thunberg has accused Israel of subjecting her to harsh treatment under their custody after detention and removal from a flotilla vessel. Swedish Foreign ministry email read, 'The embassy has been able to meet with Greta. She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes, which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.'