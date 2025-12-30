FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US President Donald Trump meets Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, Israel PM issues BIG statement, says, 'blessed to have…, free world…'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised US President Donald Trump after their meeting in Florida, saying Israel has never had a friend in the White House like President Trump. The two leaders discussed the second phase of the Gaza peace plan.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 07:24 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

US President Donald Trump meets Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, Israel PM issues BIG statement, says, 'blessed to have…, free world…'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) praised US President Donald Trump after their meeting in Florida, saying Israel has never had a friend in the White House like President Trump. The two leaders discussed the second phase of the Gaza peace plan and broader bilateral ties during talks at Mar-a-Lago.

In a post on X after the meeting, Netanyahu wrote, "Israel has never had a friend in the White House like President Trump. His leadership, clarity, and unwavering support for Israel are exceptional."

He added, "True friendship is proven in moments of challenge, and President Trump has stood with Israel every step of the way."

Netanyahu also praised Trump earlier as he entered Mar-a-Lago for the meeting, saying, "I think Israel is very blessed to have President Trump leading the United States, and I'll say leading the free world at this time."

He further added, "I think it's not merely Israel's great fortune. I think it's the world's great fortune."

Donald Trump meets Benjamin Netanyahu 

This was the first meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in nearly two months. Trump had earlier visited Israel in October during the period when a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was announced alongside the release of hostages.

During the meeting, Trump highlighted his close ties with Netanyahu, calling their relationship great. He said the Israeli prime minister is a "strong man" who has made Israel “stronger than ever," while also remarking that Netanyahu "can be very difficult on occasion."

Trump also repeated his support for Netanyahu's request for a pardon in an ongoing corruption case. "How do you not give a pardon? He is a wartime prime minister who is a hero," Trump said at Mar-a-Lago. "I spoke with President Isaac Herzog. He tells me it is on its way."

However, President Isaac Herzog's office later contradicted Trump's claim, stating, "There has been no conversation between President Herzog and President Trump since the pardon request was submitted." 

The statement said Herzog had earlier spoken to a Trump representative who was informed about the legal process and that any decision would follow standard procedures, CNN reported.

Trump had first publicly backed Netanyahu's pardon during an address to Israel's Knesset in October, where he dismissed the corruption charges as minor issues involving "cigars and champagne."

After the meeting, Netanyahu described the talks as successful, saying he had "a very, very productive meeting." He added,"We talk about our ideas.

Sometimes we have different ideas, but we work it out, and most of the time, we see eye to eye." Trump also told reporters that he was satisfied with Israel's role in the Gaza peace plan. "I'm not concerned about anything that Israel is doing," he said. "They've lived up to the plan. They're strong." He added, "Israel has lived up to the plan, 100 per cent."

While calling the meeting productive, Trump acknowledged that there were some differences between the two leaders, including on how to deal with settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

 

(ANI Inputs)

