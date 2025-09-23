WHO, EU, medical fraternity warns Donald Trump over claim linking paracetamol link with autism, makes BIG statement, 'Available evidence...'
Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor fear clashing Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Kantara Chapter 1? Varun Dhawan reveals: 'Hum bas apni film pe..'
Kolkata rains: At least 10 dead, transportation system severely disrupted as 30 flights cancelled, CM Mamta Banerjee blames...
What is Donald Trump's law suit against Wall Street Journal for article over link to Jeffrey Epstein?
Donald Trump makes fresh ceasefire claim in UN speech: 'I ended 7 unendable wars including India and Pakistan'
Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani to Radhika Merchant, ethnic outfit inspiration from Ambani ladies
THIS Ratan Tata-owned company sets up India' first overseas defence manufacturing unit
After Donald Trump's USD 100,000 H-1B fee hike sparks panic in tech industry, IIT-Madras professor makes BIG claim...
Bihar Police SI recruitment 2025: BPSSC releases notification for 1799 posts, applications open from...; check details
Sachin Tendulkar vs Rahul Dravid: Here's what happened when sons of legends faced off
WORLD
India had firmly denied Trump's claim, but the US President repeated the same at the UN on Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump has made a fresh claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. His comments come during his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly session (UNGA), wherein he said that in just seven months, he had accomplished what others called impossible. Trump claimed that he ended seven 'unendable' wars, and repeated his claim of having played a hand in brokering a truce between India and Pakistan in May this year.
"Likewise, in a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable...Some were going for 31 years. Two of them, 31 think of it, 31 years. One was 36 years, one was 28 years," Trump said in his first address to world leaders at UNGA in his second term as US President.
"I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed. This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, a vicious, violent war that was, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump added.
India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The two sides reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.
READ | UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here