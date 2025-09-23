Donald Trump makes fresh ceasefire claim in UN speech: 'I ended 7 unendable wars including India and Pakistan'

India had firmly denied Trump's claim, but the US President repeated the same at the UN on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump has made a fresh claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. His comments come during his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly session (UNGA), wherein he said that in just seven months, he had accomplished what others called impossible. Trump claimed that he ended seven 'unendable' wars, and repeated his claim of having played a hand in brokering a truce between India and Pakistan in May this year.

"Likewise, in a period of just seven months, I have ended seven unendable wars. They said they were unendable...Some were going for 31 years. Two of them, 31 think of it, 31 years. One was 36 years, one was 28 years," Trump said in his first address to world leaders at UNGA in his second term as US President.

"I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed. This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda, a vicious, violent war that was, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump added.

India's stand on Trump's ceasefire claim

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The two sides reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

READ | UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here