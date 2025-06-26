United States President Donald Trump has said that he turned down his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's offer to help with the Iran-Israel conflict and instead asked for his assistance in resolving the yearslong war in Ukraine. Read on to know more.

United States President Donald Trump has said that he turned down his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's offer to help with the Iran-Israel conflict and instead asked for his assistance in resolving the yearslong war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters aboard the Air Force One aircraft, Trump asserted his belief that Putin wanted to end his country's war with Ukraine, which began more than three years ago in February 2022.

'Need help with you'

Referring to Putin, Trump told reporters on Tuesday, "He’d like to get out of this thing. It’s a mess for him." The US president added, "He called the other day, and he said, ‘Can I help you with Iran?’ I said, 'No, I don't need help with Iran. I need help with you'."

Trump, who has lately projected himself as a broker of peace, reportedly mediated a ceasefire between Iran and Israel following 12 days of intense attacks between the countries. But the US president lost his cool after Iran and Israel briefly violated the truce, infamously dropping the F-word and warning both sides to stick to the peace agreement.

Iran-Israel conflict

The conflict between Iran and Israel erupted on June 13 after the Jewish-majority nation launched an intense and surprise attack on the Islamic Republic. After several days of speculation, the US joined the conflict with attacks on three key nuclear facilities in Iran, located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in an overnight operation. Tehran retaliated by launching airstrikes at a US military base in Doha, Qatar. A ceasefire between Iran and Israel was announced soon after.

Trump says will see Zelenskyy

Trump has also been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which have been at war for well over three years now. During the interaction with reporters on Tuesday, Trump was asked if he would meet with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO Summit in the Netherlands, to which he responded, "Yeah, probably, I'll see him."

"He's (Zelenskyy) in a tough situation...should have never been there," the 79-year-old president added.