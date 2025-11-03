FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Russia, China secretly conducting nuclear tests, says, 'Have enough arms to...'

Trump announced the immediate resumption of nuclear weapons testing, citing Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including the Poseidon underwater drone, in what marks a major escalation between the two nuclear powers. Trump made big claims about Russia, China nuclear testing.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 10:16 AM IST

US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim on Russia, China secretly conducting nuclear tests, says, 'Have enough arms to...'
US President Donald Trump recently claimed that both Russia and China have been secretly testing nuclear weapons underground. His statement comes while defending his decision to resume nuclear testing, arguing that Washington cannot remain the only power showing restraint. 

Trump claims Russia, China's nuclear testing

In an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, the Republican leader said Russia’s testing and China’s testing are happening secretly.  “You don’t necessarily know where they’re testing. They test way underground where people don’t know exactly what’s happening with the test.”  Further, Trump explained why he ordered the United States to conduct its own nuclear tests. “Well, we have more nuclear weapons than any other country. Russia's second. China's a very distant third, but they'll be even in five years. You know, they're makin' 'em rapidly, and I think we should do something about denuclearisation, which is gonna be some-- and I did actually discuss that with both President Putin and President Xi. Denuclearisation's a very big thing. We have enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times. Russia has a lot of nuclear weapons, and China will have a lot,” he said. 

US conducts nuclear test

Last week, Trump announced the immediate resumption of nuclear weapons testing, citing Russia's recent trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including the Poseidon underwater drone, in what marks a major escalation between the two nuclear powers. Before boarding Air Force One, Trump said while denuclearisation would be a "tremendous thing," restarting American nuclear testing after more than three decades was "appropriate." "They seem to all be nuclear testing," Trump told reporters, referring to Russia and China. "We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don't do testing... but with others doing testing, I think it's appropriate that we do also."

He added that preparations were already in place for testing. "We have test sites. It'll be announced," Trump said, without specifying the timing or location. When asked whether renewed testing could make the global nuclear landscape more volatile, he responded, "I think we have it pretty well locked up."In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States possesses "more nuclear weapons than any other country," crediting his first term for what he described as a "complete update and renovation" of the nation's nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from ANI)

