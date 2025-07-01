Trump officially launched the new perfume and cologne line on Monday through his social media platform, Truth Social.

US President Donald Trump has entered the fragrance market once again, this time with a brand-new scent collection named ‘Victory 45–47’. The name is a reference to Trump’s two non-consecutive presidential terms — as the 45th and potentially the 47th President of the United States. Trump officially launched the new perfume and cologne line on Monday through his social media platform, Truth Social. “Trump Fragrances are here,” he posted, linking to gettrumpfragrances.com, where the products are now available for sale.

In typical Trump style, the post read: “They’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

The ‘Victory 45–47’ line includes two products: an Eau de Parfum for women and a cologne for men. Both are packaged in shiny gold bottles, topped with a small statue-like sculpture of Trump himself.

According to the official website, the men’s cologne, Victory 47 – Trump Cologne, carries “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish.” It is aimed at men who “lead with strength, confidence, and purpose.” The women’s perfume, Victory 47 – Trump Perfume, is described as capturing “confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination.”

Each bottle is priced at $249, but the website offers various discounts. Customers who buy two bottles will pay $199 each, while those purchasing three bottles receive a ‘Gift Bundle Discount’ of $150 off the total price.

This is not Trump’s first fragrance release. His earlier scents — ‘Victory 45’ and the more recent ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’, named after a slogan used following an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — were previously released and quickly sold out. Some bottles of the earlier editions are still being resold on eBay.