US President Donald Trump issues warning to Canada over China's trade influence, says 'Not going to happen, or even close'

A federal immigration officer fatally shot 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti during an operation in Minneapolis, sparking protests and clashes with officers. Conflicting accounts and viral videos have raised questions, prompting a state-led investigation amid rising political tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday sharply criticised Canada for its increasing economic ties with China, warning that Beijing’s influence in North America “will not happen.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump asserted, “The last thing the World needs is to have China take over Canada. It's NOT going to happen, or even come close to happening!”

He also threatened severe economic consequences, stating that the United States would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian goods should Ottawa pursue deeper trade agreements with Beijing.

Targeting Prime Minister Carney

Trump referred to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as “Governor” in his remarks, accusing him of attempting to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for Chinese goods entering the US. He added that China could “completely devour” Canadian businesses, social systems, and the broader economy if trade deals moved forward.

“These deals would immediately be hit with a 100% tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA,” Trump wrote, escalating his criticism of Ottawa’s economic policy.

Context: The Golden Dome Dispute

Trump’s latest attack followed an earlier confrontation in which he criticised Canada for opposing his proposed Golden Dome missile defence system over Greenland while simultaneously pursuing economic ties with China. “Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada,” Trump said. He warned that choosing to do business with China could leave Canada vulnerable to economic domination within the first year.

Carney’s Visit to Beijing and Trade Developments

Trump’s comments came shortly after PM Carney’s trip to Beijing, aimed at reviving bilateral economic cooperation. China remains Canada’s second-largest trading partner after the United States. During the visit, the two sides reached agreements to lower tariffs on select Canadian agricultural exports and set quotas for Chinese electric vehicles entering Canada. The framework may also allow for increased Chinese investment in the Canadian market.

Speaking about the agreement, Carney described discussions with Beijing as “predictable” and “respectful,” contrasting them with ongoing trade frictions with Washington. He also criticised some US and Western policies while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, framing Canada’s engagement with China as measured and pragmatic.

Rising Tensions in North American Trade

The dispute underscores growing tension between Canada and the US over economic sovereignty, trade policy, and strategic alignment in the Asia-Pacific region. Trump’s public threats highlight the fragility of North American trade relations as Canada seeks to balance partnerships with both Washington and Beijing.