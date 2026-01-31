FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US President Donald Trump issues statement on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, says 'Very close to getting a settlement'

US President Donald Trump says progress is being made toward ending the Russia–Ukraine war, despite tensions between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump revealed he requested a brief pause in attacks amid extreme winter conditions as peace talks approach.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 07:41 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of ending the Russia–Ukraine war, suggesting that diplomatic efforts may be nearing a breakthrough despite deep personal animosity between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to journalists at the White House on Friday, Trump acknowledged that hostility between the two leaders continues to complicate negotiations. However, he said discussions are progressing and a resolution may be within reach. According to Trump, the chances of achieving a settlement remain strong, even as tensions persist.

Request for Temporary Ceasefire Amid Extreme Cold

Trump revealed that he recently held a conversation with Putin, during which he requested a short-term pause in attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. The appeal, he said, was driven by unusually severe winter conditions affecting the region.

Describing the weather as exceptionally harsh and record-breaking, Trump compared it to the cold snap experienced in Washington but emphasised that conditions in Eastern Europe were even more severe. He noted that Putin agreed to suspend strikes for a week, a move Trump described as a positive and unexpected gesture.

The US President said several advisors had discouraged him from making the request, warning it would likely be ignored. Nonetheless, he framed the outcome as a rare but meaningful step toward de-escalation.

Fighting Continues Despite Diplomatic Signals

Despite these diplomatic overtures, violence on the ground has not subsided. Ukrainian authorities reported that three civilians were killed in a Russian drone strike in the Zaporizhzhia region late Thursday. Zelenskyy has also warned that Moscow could be preparing for a renewed large-scale offensive, underscoring the fragile nature of current peace efforts.

These developments come ahead of US-backed peace talks expected to take place over the weekend, with Washington continuing to position itself as a mediator between the two sides.

Moscow Extends Invitation for Direct Talks

In a parallel development, Russia has formally invited Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, which is now approaching its fourth year. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the Russian capital is being considered as a possible venue for discussions.

The proposal follows a recent trilateral meeting involving representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi. Senior Kremlin officials, including presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, have stated that Zelenskyy would be guaranteed security and full logistical support should he agree to attend.

While it remains unclear whether Ukraine will accept the invitation, the renewed diplomatic activity suggests a potential shift toward dialogue amid ongoing hostilities.

