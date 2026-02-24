US President Donald Trump issues 'higher tariff' threats to countries walking away from trade deals: 'Don't play games'

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10 percent global tariff on foreign goods, acting quickly to keep his trade plans in place. The next day, he announced that he was raising the previously imposed 10 percent tariff to 15 percent.

The US Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump's global tariffs, ruling 6-3 that the President exceeded his legal powers by imposing the tariffs without clear congressional authorisation. The decision has sent shockwaves through the global trade community, with allies like the European Union and the United Kingdom reconsidering their trade deals with the US.

Trump's response

Hours after the ruling, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing a 10 percent global tariff on foreign goods, acting quickly to keep his trade plans in place. The next day, he announced that he was raising the previously imposed 10 percent tariff to 15 percent. In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned countries that want to "play games" with the Supreme Court decision, saying they will be met with a "much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!!".

Background on the tariffs

The US President had used a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), to impose taxes on imported goods from nearly all trading partners without seeking the US Congress's approval. Trump's global tariffs were imposed on allies from Canada to India, with the latter facing a 50 percent tariff until recently. A trade agreement with New Delhi reduced tariffs to 25 percent and then to 18 percent.

Impact on global trade

The Supreme Court ruling has brought an end to the Trump administration's use of a law historically meant to freeze assets or impose sanctions on adversaries, rather than to impose broad trade taxes. The decision has raised questions about the future of global trade and the potential for refunds on tariffs already collected, estimated to be over $175 billion.

What will be Donald Trump's next move?

Trump has vowed to continue his trade agenda, using alternative laws to impose tariffs. He has already imposed a 15 percent global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows for temporary tariffs to address "fundamental international payments problems". The administration is also exploring other options, including Section 301 of the Trade Act, which allows for tariffs in response to unfair trade practices.