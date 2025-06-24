United States President Donald Trump has responded after Iran attacked a US air base in Qatari capital Doha on Monday. Read on to know what all he said.

United States President Donald Trump has responded after Iran attacked a US air base in Qatar on Monday, signaling that there would be no retaliation from Washington. He also indicated that Tehran had given an "early notice" about the strikes, which made it "possible for no lives to be lost." Trump made the comments in a series of posts on Truth Social, a platform the US president owns.

'A very weak response'

Trump wrote, "Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered." He added that the Islamic Republic forces fired 14 missiles, of which 13 were "knocked down" and one was "set free because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction." Trump stated that no Americans were harmed and "hardly any damage was done."

"Most importantly, they've gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same."

Trump thanks Qatari Emir

In another post on the online platform, Trump expressed gratitude towards the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. "I'd like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded."

US attacked 3 Iran nuke sites

The Iranian military on Monday launched missiles at the Al Udeid airbase operated by the US in Doha as explosions were heard across the Qatari capital. Iran said in a statement it had launched a "devastating and powerful missile attack in Operation Besharat Fatah." Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the Middle East, where the country overall has several key military installations and tens of thousands of troops stationed. The US had attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran, located in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, in an overnight operation at the weekend. This marked the US' direct involvement in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, which erupted after the Jewish-majority nation launched a surprise attack on the Islamic Republic on June 13.