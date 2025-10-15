Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas after Gaza summit: 'If they don't disarm...'

Trump made the remarks during a bilateral lunch with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House. The meeting came shortly after the US government announced a USD 20 billion financial support package to help stabilise Argentina's economy. Read on for more on this.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that Hamas would be required to surrender its weapons under the terms of the recently negotiated peace agreement, warning that the US would take action if it failed to do so. "They're going to disarm, because they said they were going to disarm," Trump said. "And if they don't disarm, we will disarm them." "They know I'm not playing games," he added.

Trump made the remarks during a bilateral lunch with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House. The meeting came shortly after the US government announced a USD 20 billion financial support package to help stabilise Argentina's economy. His comments came a day after he hailed the Gaza ceasefire as "the historic dawn of a new Middle East," declaring that the forces of "chaos, terror, and ruin" had been defeated, and that the "long and painful nightmare" was finally over not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians.

The President's statement on Hamas' disarmament added further clarity to the terms of the US-brokered peace agreement, which he said would mark the beginning of the "Golden Age" of Israel and the Middle East. Trump emphasised that the militant group must adhere to its pledge to disarm or face decisive action, underscoring Washington's firm stance on ensuring compliance. Addressing the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, Trump said the ceasefire was not merely an end to hostilities but a transformative moment for the region. "It was not only the End of a war--it was the END of an age of terror and death," he stated, adding that the entire region had endorsed the plan to demilitarise Gaza and disarm Hamas.

In the first US presidential address to the Knesset since 2008, Trump described the peace deal as an unprecedented regional consensus. "This long and difficult war has ended. In an unprecedented achievement, virtually the entire region has endorsed the plan that Gaza will be demilitarised and Hamas will be disarmed, and Israel's security will not be threatened," he said. He noted that Israel had achieved all it could through military means and that it was now time to transform those victories into enduring peace and prosperity. "Israel had won all that they could by force of arms. Now, it was time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of PEACE and PROSPERITY for the entire Middle East," Trump said. "Across the Middle East, the forces of chaos, terror, and ruin that had plagued the region for decades now stood weakened... defeated. A new coalition of proud and responsible nations was emerging--and because of us, the enemies of all civilisation were in retreat," he added.

Trump said peace had finally arrived for Israelis and Palestinians alike. "For so many families across this land, it had been years since they had known a single day of true peace. But now, at last--not only for Israelis but also for Palestinians and for many others--the long and painful nightmare was finally OVER," he said. Recalling the Hamas attacks two years earlier, Trump said that after immense suffering, everlasting peace had now been achieved. The October 7, 2023, attacks killed over 1,200 Israelis and led to the abduction of 251 people. "Two years ago... thousands of innocent Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists in one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world had ever seen... please know that America joined you in those two everlasting vows--NEVER FORGET, and NEVER AGAIN," Trump said.

He added that this moment would be remembered for generations as the point where everything began to change. "Generations from now, this would be remembered as the moment that everything began to change... Like the USA right now, it would be the GOLDEN AGE of Israel and the Golden Age of the Middle East," he said. Trump described the ceasefire as not only the end of a conflict but the beginning of a new era. "This was not only the End of a war--it was the END of an age of terror and death, and the BEGINNING of the age of faith, hope, and of God," he said.

He said that after two years of darkness and captivity, hostages were returning home, and the region was finally at peace. "After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages were returning to the glorious embrace of their families... And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, the skies were calm, the guns were silent, the sirens were still, and the sun rose on a Holy Land that was FINALLY AT PEACE--a land and a region that would live, God willing, in peace for all eternity," Trump said. Without elaborating further, Trump said that during his tenure, his administration had "settled eight wars." "If we went into a war, we were going to win it like nobody ever had won it before... We would not be politically correct. We had settled 8 wars in 8 months, including this one," he said.

He further stated that the "productive and responsible nations" of the Middle East should no longer be adversaries but allies. "It was more obvious than ever that the productive and responsible nations of this region should not be enemies or adversaries; they should be partners--and eventually even friends," Trump said. He urged Palestinians to seize this opportunity to move away from conflict. "The choice for Palestinians could not have been more clear. This was their chance to turn forever from the path of terror and violence... The total focus of Gazans had to be on restoring the fundamentals... so they could finally have the better life their children deserved," he said. Calling for an end to extremism and hatred, Trump urged leaders across the region to reject terrorism and anti-Semitism. "It should have been clear to everyone throughout the region that decades of fomenting terrorism and extremism, jihadism and anti-Semitism, had not worked... From Gaza to Iran, those bitter hatreds had delivered nothing but misery, suffering, failure, and death," he said.

