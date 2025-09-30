Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza peace: 'Want to thank Netanyahu for...'
Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann Khurrana, despite Pushpa 2's success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui only gets..
Vijay's rally stampede: TVK secretary held in first arrest since tragedy that killed 41
Army personnel killed after grenade exploded in16 RR HQ in J&K's Poonch; check details
DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?
Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty
Arattai app: Why is Zoho's messaging app gaining sudden popularity? Can it replace WhatsApp in India?
After empty-handed celebration on podium, will India finally receive Asia Cup trophy? Here's what ICC rules say
New drama unfolds! ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi ready to hand over Asia Cup medals to India—but with one firm condition
India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch tournament opener live on TV and online?
WORLD
Trump has laid out a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which has been torn by a two-year war that started in October 2023. Under the peace deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in phases. Read on to know more on this.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday (US time) said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to his peace plan for Gaza, and issued a stern warning to Hamas. He thanked Netanyahu for "agreeing to the plan" and threatened Hamas with consequences should it reject the deal. "I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace," the 79-year-old US president said after meeting Netanyahu and presenting to him his detailed peace plan at the White House in Washington, DC.
Trump said of the Hamas: "They are the only one left, everyone else has accepted it (the peace deal). But I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer." He added that if the militant group does not accept the deal then Israel would "have our full backing to do what you would have to do." With the statement, Trump might be referring to Israel's existing plans of completely eliminating the Hamas through a full-fledged military campaign deep inside Gaza, which may leaders around the world have denounced. "Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas," Trump said.
Trump has laid out a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which has been torn by a two-year war that started in October 2023. Under the peace deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in phases. Hamas will release all the remaining Israeli hostages, as per the proposal. Another key point is the deployment of a temporary "international stabilisation force" and formation of a transitional authority headed by Trump. The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an attack two years ago, killing at least 1,219 Israelis. After that, Netanyahu ordered a large-scale offensive into Gaza that has claimed the lives of over 66,000 people, mostly civilians.