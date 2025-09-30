Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza peace: 'Want to thank Netanyahu for...'

Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann Khurrana, despite Pushpa 2's success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui only gets..

Vijay's rally stampede: TVK secretary held in first arrest since tragedy that killed 41

Army personnel killed after grenade exploded in16 RR HQ in J&K's Poonch; check details

DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

Donald Trump's 100% movie tariff: Bejoy Nambiar, Priyanka Ghose reveal if Indian film industry will be affected by US President's new import duty

Arattai app: Why is Zoho's messaging app gaining sudden popularity? Can it replace WhatsApp in India?

After empty-handed celebration on podium, will India finally receive Asia Cup trophy? Here's what ICC rules say

New drama unfolds! ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi ready to hand over Asia Cup medals to India—but with one firm condition

India vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch tournament opener live on TV and online?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann Khurrana, despite Pushpa 2's success, Nawazuddin Siddiqui only gets..

Thamma star cast fees revealed: Rashmika Mandanna earns less than Ayushmann

Army personnel killed after grenade exploded in16 RR HQ in J&K's Poonch; check details

Army personnel killed after grenade exploded in16 RR HQ in J&K's Poonch; check d

DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

DNA TV Show: How will India get the Asia Cup trophy?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza peace: 'Want to thank Netanyahu for...'

Trump has laid out a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which has been torn by a two-year war that started in October 2023. Under the peace deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in phases. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 02:30 AM IST

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza peace: 'Want to thank Netanyahu for...'
Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (US time) said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to his peace plan for Gaza, and issued a stern warning to Hamas. He thanked Netanyahu for "agreeing to the plan" and threatened Hamas with consequences should it reject the deal. "I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace," the 79-year-old US president said after meeting Netanyahu and presenting to him his detailed peace plan at the White House in Washington, DC.

What is Trump's message to Hamas?

Trump said of the Hamas: "They are the only one left, everyone else has accepted it (the peace deal). But I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer." He added that if the militant group does not accept the deal then Israel would "have our full backing to do what you would have to do." With the statement, Trump might be referring to Israel's existing plans of completely eliminating the Hamas through a full-fledged military campaign deep inside Gaza, which may leaders around the world have denounced. "Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas," Trump said.

What is Trump's Gaza peace plan?

Trump has laid out a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which has been torn by a two-year war that started in October 2023. Under the peace deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in phases. Hamas will release all the remaining Israeli hostages, as per the proposal. Another key point is the deployment of a temporary "international stabilisation force" and formation of a transitional authority headed by Trump. The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an attack two years ago, killing at least 1,219 Israelis. After that, Netanyahu ordered a large-scale offensive into Gaza that has claimed the lives of over 66,000 people, mostly civilians.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Patriots must not watch': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup clash 2025
'Patriots must not watch': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup
BCCI announces massive prize money after India beat Pakistan to lift record 9th Asia Cup title
BCCI announces massive prize money after India beat Pakistan to lift record 9th
Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves Farrukhabad Link Expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow and Ganga Expressways
UP cabinet approves Farrukhabad Link Expressway connecting Agra-Lucknow and ...
'Zehaan introduces his little brother': Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, here's what it means
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, know what it means
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Crypto Price Forecast for Q4 2025 Bull Run
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Crypto Price Forecast for Q4 2025 Bull Run
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE