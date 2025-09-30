Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Gaza peace: 'Want to thank Netanyahu for...'

Trump has laid out a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which has been torn by a two-year war that started in October 2023. Under the peace deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in phases. Read on to know more on this.

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (US time) said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to his peace plan for Gaza, and issued a stern warning to Hamas. He thanked Netanyahu for "agreeing to the plan" and threatened Hamas with consequences should it reject the deal. "I hope that we're going to have a deal for peace," the 79-year-old US president said after meeting Netanyahu and presenting to him his detailed peace plan at the White House in Washington, DC.

What is Trump's message to Hamas?

Trump said of the Hamas: "They are the only one left, everyone else has accepted it (the peace deal). But I have a feeling that we're going to have a positive answer." He added that if the militant group does not accept the deal then Israel would "have our full backing to do what you would have to do." With the statement, Trump might be referring to Israel's existing plans of completely eliminating the Hamas through a full-fledged military campaign deep inside Gaza, which may leaders around the world have denounced. "Israel would have my full backing to finish the job of destroying the threat of Hamas," Trump said.

What is Trump's Gaza peace plan?

Trump has laid out a 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which has been torn by a two-year war that started in October 2023. Under the peace deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in phases. Hamas will release all the remaining Israeli hostages, as per the proposal. Another key point is the deployment of a temporary "international stabilisation force" and formation of a transitional authority headed by Trump. The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an attack two years ago, killing at least 1,219 Israelis. After that, Netanyahu ordered a large-scale offensive into Gaza that has claimed the lives of over 66,000 people, mostly civilians.