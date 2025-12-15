FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shooting, says, 'terrible attack..., purely...'

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on the mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, which killed at least 12 people on Sunday. While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump condemned the attack, calling it ‘terrible attack’ and ‘purely antisemitic attack’, reported AFP.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 12:09 AM IST

US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Australian Bondi Beach shooting, says, 'terrible attack..., purely...'
US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on the mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach, which killed at least 12 people on Sunday. While speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump condemned the attack, calling it ‘terrible attack’ and ‘purely antisemitic attack’, reported AFP.

He also praised the man who wrestled, grabbed the gun from the shooter, and said "Very, very brave person, who went and frontally attacked one of the shooters and saved a lot of lives. Very brave person, right now in the hospital, wounded. Great respect to the man that did that."

