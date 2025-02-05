US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a working visit to the White House next week, a White House official confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday.

PM Modi will travel to Washington DC for a two-day visit. The invite came just days after a recent phone call between the two leaders, as per The Hill.

The announcement came as earlier in the day, the US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

Trump held a 'productive' telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement by the White House said on January 27.

According to a statement from the White House, the two leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship."

The leaders also discussed plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House, and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

"The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year," the statement read.

During the call on January 27, Trump spoke about immigration and stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and fair bilateral trading ties.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.