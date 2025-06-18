US President Donald Trump is constantly sending warnings to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as in a fresh retaliation, Trump hinted at possible strike on Iran saying “I may do it, I may not do it.” His statement came soon after Khamenei refused to surrender.

Iran Israel War: US President Donald Trump would not say Wednesday whether he has decided to order a US strike on Iran, a move that Tehran warned anew would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it happens. “I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters at the White House. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.” Trump added that it’s not “too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear program as he continues to weigh direct US involvement in Israel’s military operations aimed at crushing Tehran’s nuclear program.

Donald hints at some 'big'

Donald Trump’s statement on the White House South Lawn came amid a heightened escalation in the Middle East after Israel launched missile airstrikes initially on Tehran’s nuclear sites.

“Nothing’s too late,” Trump said. “I can tell you this. Iran’s got a lot of trouble. Nothing is finished until it is finished,” Trump added. But “the next week is going to be very big— maybe less than a week.” Trump also offered a terse response to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s refusal to heed to his call for Iran to submit to an unconditional surrender. “I say good luck,” Trump said. Khamenei earlier Wednesday warned that any United States strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will “result in irreparable damage for them” and that his country would not bow to Trump’s call for surrender.

His statement came the same day as Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei warned the United States that joining the Israeli strikes now targeting the Islamic Republic will result in irreparable damage for them. In a sharp reply to Donald Trump’ ‘UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER’ call, Khamenei retorted by making it clear that Tehran ‘will never surrender’. Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Ali Khamenei is hiding and the latter even planned on killing him citing that this would end the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

However, warning the US to not involve in the Iran Israel war, Khamenei said, “Any military involvement by the US in this field will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage for them.”