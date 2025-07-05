Donald Trump hints at BIG action against Russia over Ukraine war: 'Putin wants to just...'

United States President Donald Trump has expressed his disappointment over a recent phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid talks regarding a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Trump said he was "very unhappy" and that Putin wanted to "keep killing people." Read on to know more.

United States President Donald Trump has expressed his disappointment over a recent phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid talks regarding a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Trump said he was "very unhappy" and that Putin wanted to "just keep killing people." Speaking to reporters on board the Air Force One aircraft, the US president said: "It’s a very tough situation...I was very unhappy with my call with President Putin. He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it’s no good."

Trump speaks of sanctions

In his interaction with reporters, Trump also hinted at imposing fresh sanctions against Russia after Putin's country launched its largest-ever drone and missile attack on Ukraine. The US president said Putin understood sanctions "may be coming." Besides, Trump also spoke about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying his country would require Patriot missiles for its defence. "They're going to need them for defence...They're going to need something because they're being hit pretty hard," he said. As per a report by Reuters, Ukrainian authorities have been asking the US to sell it more of Patriot missiles to defend the country from intensifying Russian strikes.

Russia's massive assault on Kyiv

Russia on Friday hit Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the largest aerial assault since it invaded Ukraine well over three years ago, as waves of drones and missiles targeted the city overnight. One person was killed and at least 26 others, including a child, were injured in the attack. Slamming Russia for the assault, Zelenskyy said in a social media post, "Yet again, Russia is showing it has no intention of ending the war and terror."