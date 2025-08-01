Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED summons Anil Ambani over Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case

US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, says ‘very hard’ to strike deal due to...

Donald Trump ended conflicts between Thailand-Cambodia, Israel-Iran, India and Pakistan, deserve Nobel Peace Prize: White House

Aamir Khan reveals learning Marathi at 44, speaks about learning new languages, amid Hindi-Marathi conflict: 'It was a matter of shame that..'

Donald Trump unveils new US tariffs for every country, full list here

Bigg Boss 19: This Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor will participate in Salman Khan's show, is in debt of crores, disappeared for months, he is..

Donald Trump signs executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs up to 41% on imports

Amid US announcing 25% tariff on India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio SLAMS New Delhi's oil imports from Russia, says 'irritation...'

Who was Gurmuk Singh? 30-year-old British Sikh man stabbed to death in London

Election Commission issues BIG statement on Maharashtra elections, says, 'EVMs are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ED summons Anil Ambani over Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case

ED summons Anil Ambani over Rs 17,000 crore loan fraud case

Donald Trump ended conflicts between Thailand-Cambodia, Israel-Iran, India and Pakistan, deserve Nobel Peace Prize: White House

Trump ended conflicts between Thailand-Cambodia, Israel-Iran, India-Pak

US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, says ‘very hard’ to strike deal due to...

US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, say

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, says ‘very hard’ to strike deal due to...

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35% from 25% on all products not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, effective August 1. This is the highest broad-based tariff that the US has imposed on Canadian goods in decades.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 08:03 AM IST

US President Donald Trump hikes tariff on Canada to 35%, highest in decades, says ‘very hard’ to strike deal due to...
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order increasing tariffs on Canadian goods to 35% from 25% on all products not covered by the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, effective August 1, the White House said. Goods transshipped to another country to evade the new tariffs will be subject to a transshipment levy of 40%, according to a White House fact sheet. The increased tariff, which the White House said was the result of Canada's “continued inaction and retaliation,” comes after Trump told reporters that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney reached out ahead of an August 1 tariff deadline, but no conversations between the two took place.

This is the highest broad-based tariff that the US has imposed on Canadian goods in the longest time. Last year, Canada was the second-biggest US trading partner as the two countries produced USD 761.8 billion from both ways.

Trump’s warning

Trump has warned that any country that does not strike a deal with the US before Friday will be subjected to higher tariffs imposed on goods. “We haven't spoken to Canada today. He's (Carney) called and we'll, we'll see,” Trump told reporters during an event at the White House before the 35% rate was announced.

The Canadian leader previously said trade talks with Washington had been constructive, but the talks may not conclude by the deadline. Talks between the two countries were at an intense phase, he added, but a deal that would remove all US tariffs was unlikely.

Trump’s allegations

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said it would be “very hard” for the US and Canada to strike a deal after Ottawa moved toward recognizing Palestinian statehood. He said later on Thursday, however, that he did not view the move as “a deal breaker” in trade talks. “Well, they have to pay a fair rate - that's all. It's very simple. They have been charging very, very high tariffs to our farmers, some over 200% and they've been treating our farmers very badly,” Trump said when asked about negotiations.

He added that while he loves Canada, it has treated the United States “very badly” for years. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump could reconsider the tariff if Carney “starts turning on the charm and if he takes off his retaliation.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of being friend-zoned
Who is Mamta Pathak? Former chemistry professor gets life term for murdering husband by...
Who is Mamta Pathak? Ex-chemistry prof gets life term for murder
India always supported negotiated two-state solution: MEA weighs in on Israel-Palestine conflict
India always negotiated two-state solution: MEA on Israel-Palestine conflict
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves?
Amit Shah's BIG statement in Rajya Sabha, says, 'Even today, Pakistan able to do terror attacks but...'
Amit Shah's BIG statement in Rajya Sabha, says, 'Even today, Pakistan able to..'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
From Aneet Padda to Wamiqa Gabbi: Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
Bollywood's rising female talents who are leaving a lasting impact on-screen
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE