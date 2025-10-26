FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Montha Update: When and where will storm make landfall? IMD issues rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Odisha; Check landfall time, path and other forecast details

MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni reveals her dream profession, not cricketer, she wants to become...

US President Donald Trump gives Hamas 48 hours for return of bodies of Israeli hostages: 'I am watching closely'

Raveena Tandon Birthday: From 90s sensation to Padma Shri awardee, a look at actress' iconic Bollywood journey

Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...; husband Anand Piramal's gemstone-detailed shirt steals spotlight

'Perform kar warna...': Gautam Gambhir's blunt message to Harshit Rana before Sydney ODI amid outside noise over selection

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Update: Application form link expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, details here

Chiranjeevi SECURES big win, Hyderabad court grants ad-interim injunction to protect his..

Maharashtra doctor suicide case: After Landlord’s techie son, Sub-inspector accused of raping doctor arrested

Delhi-NCR wakes up to ‘very poor’ air quality, AQI at 318 as smog blankets national capital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cyclone Montha Update: When and where will storm make landfall? IMD issues rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Odisha; Check landfall time, path and other forecast details

Cyclone Montha Update: When and where will storm make landfall? Check details

US President Donald Trump gives Hamas 48 hours for return of bodies of Israeli hostages: 'I am watching closely'

US President Donald Trump gives Hamas 48 hours for return of bodies of Israeli h

Raveena Tandon Birthday: From 90s sensation to Padma Shri awardee, a look at actress' iconic Bollywood journey

Raveena Tandon Birthday: From 90s sensation to Padma Shri awardee

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump gives Hamas 48 hours for return of bodies of Israeli hostages: 'I am watching closely'

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Hamas to 'quickly' return the bodies of the deceased hostages, who were taken during the October 7 attack, to ensure that 'everlasting' and 'strong peace' is maintained in the Gaza Strip.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 10:10 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

US President Donald Trump gives Hamas 48 hours for return of bodies of Israeli hostages: 'I am watching closely'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Hamas to 'quickly' return the bodies of the deceased hostages, who were taken during the October 7 attack, to ensure that 'everlasting' and 'strong peace' is maintained in the Gaza Strip.

Trump said that he will be observing the actions of Hamas for the next 48 hours and see whether they return the bodies of the deceased hostages, which can be reached. "We have a very strong PEACE in the Middle East, and I believe it has a good chance of being EVERLASTING. Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other Countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Currently, 13 of the total 28 bodies of deceased hostages are still in Gaza. A total of 251 people were, including some Americans, from the Israeli border on October 7, 2023. The aftermath of the October 7 led to the proliferation of the Israel-Palestine war, leading to the deaths of thousands more people.

"Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not. Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, "Both sides would be treated fairly," that only applies if they comply with their obligations. Let's see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely," he said.

Earlier, while at a gaggle with journalists aboard Air Force One, while on his way to attend the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, President Trump expressed confidence in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East, while warning Hamas of serious consequences if the ceasefire agreement with Israel is violated. "I think it (ceasefire) will hold. Well, if it doesn't hold, it's Hamas. Hamas will not be hard to deal with very quickly. I hope it holds for Hamas too because they gave us their world on something, so I think it's going to hold, and if it doesn't, then they'll have a very big problem," Trump said.

President Trump also highlighted the wide support for the peace plan, with multiple people agreeing to join the Stabilisation Force to help maintain peace in the region. When asked why he feels that this peace plan will hold up unlike others, Trump mentioned how "everyone agrees" to the plan this time, and credited the strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities as a pivotal moment which made the deal possible. 

"A year ago, it would have been very tough. I think the big thing was when we took out the nuclear power in Iran, we took out that nuclear capability, which would have happened over the next month to two months. That made a whole big difference in the Middle East. It made it possible to do the deal," he said.

Earlier, on October 2, Israeli soldiers in Gaza received two coffins delivered from Hamas by the Red Cross.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office mentioned that after a short ceremony, the remains were taken to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for identification.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Choking on Childhood: How India’s air is stealing minds, memories and lives
Choking on Childhood: How India’s air is stealing minds, memories and lives
Forget gold, silver, THIS metal will be most precious in next 10 years, its price will rise by...
Forget gold, silver, THIS metal will be most precious in next 10 years, its pric
Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani birthday party in Jamnagar: Ranveer-Deepika, Ananya, Karan Johar join the bash
Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani birthday party in Jamnagar: Ranveer-Deepika, Ananya, K
Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka baap...’
Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka
Astronomers spot super-earth with potential for liquid water and life-friendly conditions; here's all you need to know
Astronomers spot super-earth with potential for liquid water
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE