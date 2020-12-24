US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania depart White House for Christmas vacation

President Donald Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump set out Wednesday afternoon for a Christmas vacation at their Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. With a wave to the cameras and reporters outside the White House, Trump and the First Lady boarded the Marine One in Washington, D.C., on their way to Florida.

Earlier the same day, the president vetoed the annual military funding bill over complaints that it did not revoke a law protecting technology companies and would remove Confederate names from military bases.

People stated that when a reporter shouted out a question about whether he would also veto the recently passed pandemic relief bill, Trump did not respond.

The president used to love his "chopper talk" with journalists, however, with the clock ticking on Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 and Trump consumed with election conspiracy theories, is not exactly in a merry mood.

Many explanations are being thrown around for Trump's unusual post-election conduct. Ardent supporters say Trump is simply exercising the legal right to pursue his claim, while loyal critics, referring to talk by a Trump ally of bringing in the military to rerun the election, say he is a 'wannabe dictator'.

A less dramatic assessment is that Trump is just following his salesman's instincts. But this week an interesting option was suggested by Trump-supporting televangelist Pat Robertson who said that the president resides in "an alternate reality" in which he genuinely believes everything he says.

"He really does. People say, 'Well he lies about this, that and the other.' But he isn't lying. To him, that's the truth," Robertson explained Monday on the Christian Broadcasting Network.