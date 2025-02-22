Trump’s administration removes top military officials, including Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General James Slife, in a major Pentagon shake-up.

Former US President Donald Trump's administration has made major changes in military leadership, removing several senior officials in a move that has shaken the Pentagon. The reshuffle, announced by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, includes the dismissal of top-ranking officers, including the first woman to serve as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Franchetti and Slife Removed from Leadership Roles

On Friday, Hegseth confirmed that Admiral Lisa Franchetti had been removed from her position as Chief of Naval Operations. Franchetti had made history as the first woman to serve as a service chief within the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She had a distinguished career as a surface warfare officer and was promoted to the Navy’s top position in August 2023.

Alongside her, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff General James Slife was also dismissed. Slife, a highly experienced special operations pilot, had been in his role since late 2023. In addition, the top Judge Advocate Generals of the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also removed.

Trump Replaces Joint Chiefs Chairman

The changes come after Trump decided to remove General Charles Q. Brown as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He announced that retired Air Force Lieutenant General John Dan "Razin" Caine would take over the position. Trump praised Caine as a skilled pilot and military strategist, highlighting his role in the defeat of ISIS during Trump’s first term. He also criticised the Biden administration for not promoting Caine earlier.

Reshaping Military Leadership

Hegseth has expressed that these dismissals are part of a broader effort to restructure military leadership. Many of Trump’s supporters have long called for the removal of officers they believe focus too much on progressive policies rather than military readiness. The latest changes suggest that Trump and his allies aim to reshape the armed forces according to their vision, focusing on combat effectiveness over what they call "woke" policies.

These high-profile dismissals mark a significant shift in US military leadership, with more changes expected in the coming weeks.