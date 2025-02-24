According to reports, the decision to lay off these employees follows a series of legal challenges that President Donald Trump's administration faced when attempting to eliminate thousands of USAID staff members.

The Donald Trump administration has announced the dismissal of over 1,600 employees from the US Agency for International Development (USAID), with additional staff placed on paid administrative leave.

This restructuring effort, which is part of a "reduction in force," was confirmed through a communication sent to USAID employees by the Office of the Administrator.

Initially, Trump sought to dismantle the agency, but legal barriers were imposed by a federal judge who temporarily blocked such actions. However, a ruling issued on Friday lifted the pause, allowing the current layoffs to proceed.

In a notice sent to USAID staff, it was confirmed that as of 11:59 p.m. (local time) on Sunday, February 23, all direct-hire personnel, except those responsible for critical mission functions, core leadership, and specially designated programs, would be placed on global administrative leave. The statement specified that employees involved in vital functions would remain unaffected, although the exact number of such employees has not been disclosed.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has led the charge for reforming USAID, aims to scale back the agency's influence.

USAID, known for advancing US "soft power" through foreign assistance, is seen as a key tool in global diplomacy. Pete Marocco, USAID's deputy administrator, and a Trump appointee, indicated that around 600 US-based employees would remain in place to manage the logistics of staff and family travel for those working abroad.



