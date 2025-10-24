FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

Piyush Pandey Dies: Legend behind 'Abki baar Modi Sarkaar' slogan, Cadbury’s 'Kuch Khaas Hai' — a look at his most iconic ads

Post-Festive Body Care: Worried about skin and air damage from air pollution? Here’s how to protect them from toxic air

Piyush Pandey, maker of iconic Fevicol, Cadbury ads, dies at 70

US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...

'It's in his DNA...': Insiders reveal key detail about ex-Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry's 'romance'

Noida traffic advisory: Key diversions ahead of Chhath Puja 2025 on October 27, 28; Check route changes

Pune to Nanded in just 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia, driver's surprised expression goes viral, watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna take Uber ride in Australia...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...

Donald Trump slammed Canada on Truth Social, saying they aired an ad with Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs, labeling it "egregious behaviour" and terminating all trade talks.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 10:19 AM IST

US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has terminated all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a "fraudulent" advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs. The abrupt decision has once again escalated trade tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The controversial Ad

The advertisement, reportedly paid for by the Ontario government, featured Reagan warning that tariffs on foreign goods "cause job losses and trade wars". The ad was part of a $75 million campaign critical of US levies. Trump took to Truth Social to express his outrage, calling the ad "fake" and accusing Canada of "egregious behavior".

"Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump wrote, emphasizing his frustration with the advertisement. He claimed that Canada's actions were aimed at influencing US court decisions, further straining relations between the two nations.

A thaw in relations turns sour

The termination of trade talks comes just weeks after Trump's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House. The two leaders had signaled optimism, with Trump toning down his bellicose statements about annexing Canada. However, the advertisement critical of US tariffs seemingly reignited Trump's ire, undoing the progress made in recent weeks.

Trade tensions escalate

Trump's decision to terminate trade negotiations is the latest development in the ongoing trade tensions between the US and Canada. Earlier this year, Trump imposed a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, including metals and automobiles. While goods covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) were exempt from duties, the tariffs had already strained relations between the two countries.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, post, stories
Bhai Dooj 2025 Playlist: 5 Bollywood songs perfect for your Instagram reels, pos
Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...
Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't forgotten that...'
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement months after Op Sindoor: 'Pakistan hasn't...'
18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwali celebration in Dubai
18-year-old Indian-origin student passes away due to cardiac arrest during Diwal
Who is Francesca Orsini? UK-based Hindi scholar deported from Delhi Airport due to...
Who is Francesca Orsini? UK-based Hindi scholar deported from Delhi Airport due
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE