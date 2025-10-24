US President Donald Trump ends trade negotiations with Canada, accuses Ottawa of...

Donald Trump slammed Canada on Truth Social, saying they aired an ad with Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs, labeling it "egregious behaviour" and terminating all trade talks.

US President Donald Trump has terminated all trade negotiations with Canada, citing a "fraudulent" advertisement featuring former President Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs. The abrupt decision has once again escalated trade tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The controversial Ad

The advertisement, reportedly paid for by the Ontario government, featured Reagan warning that tariffs on foreign goods "cause job losses and trade wars". The ad was part of a $75 million campaign critical of US levies. Trump took to Truth Social to express his outrage, calling the ad "fake" and accusing Canada of "egregious behavior".

"Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED," Trump wrote, emphasizing his frustration with the advertisement. He claimed that Canada's actions were aimed at influencing US court decisions, further straining relations between the two nations.

A thaw in relations turns sour

The termination of trade talks comes just weeks after Trump's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House. The two leaders had signaled optimism, with Trump toning down his bellicose statements about annexing Canada. However, the advertisement critical of US tariffs seemingly reignited Trump's ire, undoing the progress made in recent weeks.

Trade tensions escalate

Trump's decision to terminate trade negotiations is the latest development in the ongoing trade tensions between the US and Canada. Earlier this year, Trump imposed a 35% tariff on Canadian imports, including metals and automobiles. While goods covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) were exempt from duties, the tariffs had already strained relations between the two countries.