US President Donald Trump 'doesn't love' ​Iran's new proposal, cites nuclear issue: Report

Trump discussed the proposal with his top national security aides earlier in the day. The reaction comes as the US-Iran standoff remains deadlocked, with energy supplies from the region disrupted.

US President Donald Trump is dissatisfied with an Iranian proposal because it fails to address Iran’s nuclear program, said a US official, as per Reuters. “He doesn’t love the proposal,” the official said, referring to Trump. Trump discussed the proposal with his top national security aides earlier in the day.

Trump reviews Iran's new proposal

The reaction comes as the US-Iran standoff remains deadlocked, with energy supplies from the region disrupted.

The White House earlier confirmed that a proposal from Iran to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz is under discussion. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had discussed the proposal with his national security team."The proposal was being discussed," Leavitt said, adding that further details would be shared by the President.

The proposal outlines a framework to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end hostilities, with nuclear negotiations to be taken up at a later stage. Iranian sources said Monday that their proposal would postpone talks on Iran’s nuclear program until the war ends and Gulf shipping disputes are resolved. Efforts to bridge gaps between the U.S. and Iran have not stopped, according to sources from mediator Pakistan. But hopes of reviving peace efforts have faded since Trump announced this weekend that he cancelled a planned visit to Islamabad by special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Amid US-Iran war, US Democrats to force a sixth Senate vote on War Powers Resolution

Democrats will force a sixth vote in the US Senate on a war powers resolution this week, aimed at curbing Trump’s “war of choice” in Iran, according to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “As we reach 60 days of a reckless and unpopular war, will Republicans continue to back Trump and dig themselves deeper into this hole?” he wrote on X. The US Constitution says that Congress, not the president, can declare war.

So far, Democrats have repeatedly failed in both the Senate and House of Representatives to force Trump to stop the war on Iran and to obtain lawmakers’ authorisation before launching ⁠military operations.