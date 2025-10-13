Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Donald Trump departs for Israel for release of war hostages: 'A very special time'

He described the visit as a remarkable occasion, stating, "This is a very special event... Everybody's cheering at one time. That's never happened before. Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn't. The other is the opposite."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 03:06 AM IST

Donald Trump departs for Israel for release of war hostages: 'A very special time'
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday departed for Israel, calling the trip "a very special time" and describing the moment as one filled with excitement and unity. "This is going to be a very special time...Everybody's very excited about this moment in time," Trump said before boarding his flight. He described the visit as a remarkable occasion, stating, "This is a very special event... Everybody's cheering at one time. That's never happened before. Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn't. The other is the opposite."

Reflecting on the rare sense of collective enthusiasm, Trump added, "This is the first time everybody is amazed and they're thrilled, and it's an honour to be involved." "We're going to have an amazing time, and it's going to be something that's never happened before," he said. The President will arrive in Tel Aviv early Monday morning local time. His tightly scheduled visit, which he described as "a very special time," includes a private meeting with families of hostages at the Knesset, followed by a public address to Israeli lawmakers.

This marks Trump's first visit to Israel since he announced the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The trip coincides with the implementation of the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, underlining its significance in the ongoing peace efforts. Following his engagements in Israel, Trump will travel to Egypt, which hosted negotiations between Israel and Hamas after he unveiled the 21-point Gaza Peace Plan that includes the disarmament of the Hamas group. The centrepiece of his visit will be a peace ceremony in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon. Trump had earlier announced plans to travel to Egypt for the official signing of the ceasefire deal, although specific details about the agreement have not yet been disclosed in the official schedule.

According to the itinerary, the President will spend less than seven hours on the ground in Israel before departing for Egypt, where he is expected to remain for approximately three hours before beginning his return journey to Washington. The visit comes after the initiation of phase one of the Israel-Gaza deal, which reportedly saw the arrival of 200 US troops to establish a coordination centre. Trump's decision to address the Knesset highlights the importance Washington places on its partnership with Jerusalem during this critical stage of the peace process.

The meeting with hostage families, scheduled as a closed-press event, is expected to be among the most sensitive moments of the visit. The President is set to return to the White House shortly after midnight on Tuesday. This trip marks Trump's latest engagement in Middle East diplomacy, following his visit to Gulf states earlier this year. The compressed timeline reflects the urgency shared by Washington and regional capitals to reach a comprehensive peace agreement. Officials have not provided additional details regarding attendance at the Sharm el-Sheikh ceremony or the specific agreements that may be formalised during the event.

