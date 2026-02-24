FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

US President Donald Trump denies reports of top General advising against military action on Iran, says '100% incorrect'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the stories are "100 percent incorrect" as they do not attribute "his vast wealth of knowledge."

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 07:50 AM IST

US President Donald Trump denies reports of top General advising against military action on Iran, says '100% incorrect'
US President Donald Trump refuted media reports claiming that General Daniel Caine has cautioned Washington against the war with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the stories are "100 percent incorrect" as they do not attribute "his vast wealth of knowledge." He added that Caine, like him, "would not like to see War" but is confident that it can be "easily won".

"Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran. The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect. General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won," Trump said.

"He has not spoken of not doing Iran, or even the fake limited strikes that I have been reading about, he only knows one thing, how to WIN and, if he is told to do so, he will be leading the pack. Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so," he added.

Trump again warned Iran to come to terms with the US on the nuclear deal, and if they failed to do so, then "it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people."

"I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don't make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," he said.

This comes after media reports emerged that Daniel Caine cautioned President Donald Trump and senior American officials that a military campaign against Iran could carry serious risks, including the possibility of becoming entangled in a prolonged conflict.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to strengthen its military presence in the region, sparking concerns about a potential broader conflict with Iran.

The New York Times reported that hundreds of servicemen have been transferred from the Al Udeid base in Qatar, according to information provided by Pentagon officials.

Similar logistical shifts have been identified across a network of American facilities in Bahrain, the headquarters of the Navy's 5th Fleet, as well as in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Government officials are reportedly apprehensive that the 30,000 to 40,000 US troops currently deployed within the region could serve as the primary target of the Islamic Republic in the event of an all-out war.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that he is likely to meet with a US delegation in Geneva on Thursday for the next round of talks over the country's nuclear program.The two sides have already held two rounds of negotiations so far this month aimed at reaching a deal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
