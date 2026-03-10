Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command
US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds
100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge as Surya Sonal Singh Goes Viral
Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork
PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah, RSP chief Lamichhane after 'resounding success' in Nepal election
Fire & Ice: Star Chefs Weather the Storm at City Harvest Gala
Cracking the Code: How to Recover Your Preschool Franchise Investment in Record Time
Opinion: The principle of ‘Karma Yoga’ above reaction - How Yogi Adityanath conveyed the message of 'selfless action' amid the Maulana Abdullah controversy
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says new drainage master plan introduced to tackle pollution: 'Taking concrete steps'
Why Wispr Flow Is the Best AI Voice Dictation Tool for Hindi
WORLD
The United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, targeting key figures and infrastructure in Iran.
US President Donald Trump has announced the war with Iran "very complete, pretty much," saying that the American military is ahead of schedule in dismantling Iran's military capabilities. Trump told CBS News that Iran's navy, air force, and communications are severely crippled, and their missiles are "down to a scatter". He added that Iranian drones are being destroyed, and their manufacturing facilities are being targeted.
"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones. If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense," he told CBS News.
However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has responded to Trump's claims, saying that they will "determine the end of the war". The IRGC said, "It is we who will determine the end of the war," adding that the equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of their armed forces.
When asked about Iran's new Supreme Leader, Trump said, "I have no message for him. None, whatsoever." He added that he has someone in mind to replace Khamenei but declined to elaborate. Trump has declared Mojtaba "unacceptable" and demanded a say in choosing Iran's next leader.
The United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, targeting key figures and infrastructure in Iran. The initial strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. Over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran so far, and the conflict has raised fears of a global energy crisis.
Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz has sent shockwaves through the global energy market, with crude oil prices surging over 10% since the start of the conflict. The strait supplies 20% of fuel shipments worldwide, making it a critical chokepoint in global energy security.
The conflict has escalated tensions in the region, with Israel threatening to kill whoever succeeds the senior Khamenei. The promotion of Mojtaba Khamenei is seen as a defiant move by Iran, given his close connections to the Revolutionary Guard.