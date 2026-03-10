FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command

US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds

100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge as Surya Sonal Singh Goes Viral

Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork

PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah, RSP chief Lamichhane after 'resounding success' in Nepal election

Fire & Ice: Star Chefs Weather the Storm at City Harvest Gala

Cracking the Code: How to Recover Your Preschool Franchise Investment in Record Time

Opinion: The principle of ‘Karma Yoga’ above reaction - How Yogi Adityanath conveyed the message of 'selfless action' amid the Maulana Abdullah controversy

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says new drainage master plan introduced to tackle pollution: 'Taking concrete steps'

Why Wispr Flow Is the Best AI Voice Dictation Tool for Hindi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command

Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 targets in Iran in 10 days

100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge as Surya Sonal Singh Goes Viral

100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge

Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork

Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos

Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him

Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds

The United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, targeting key figures and infrastructure in Iran.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 07:12 AM IST

US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has announced the war with Iran "very complete, pretty much," saying that the American military is ahead of schedule in dismantling Iran's military capabilities. Trump told CBS News that Iran's navy, air force, and communications are severely crippled, and their missiles are "down to a scatter". He added that Iranian drones are being destroyed, and their manufacturing facilities are being targeted.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones. If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense," he told CBS News.

Iran's IRGC responds

However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has responded to Trump's claims, saying that they will "determine the end of the war". The IRGC said, "It is we who will determine the end of the war," adding that the equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of their armed forces.

Replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei: Trump's conditions

When asked about Iran's new Supreme Leader, Trump said, "I have no message for him. None, whatsoever." He added that he has someone in mind to replace Khamenei but declined to elaborate. Trump has declared Mojtaba "unacceptable" and demanded a say in choosing Iran's next leader.

Operation epic fury

The United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, targeting key figures and infrastructure in Iran. The initial strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. Over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran so far, and the conflict has raised fears of a global energy crisis.

Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz has sent shockwaves through the global energy market, with crude oil prices surging over 10% since the start of the conflict. The strait supplies 20% of fuel shipments worldwide, making it a critical chokepoint in global energy security.

The conflict has escalated tensions in the region, with Israel threatening to kill whoever succeeds the senior Khamenei. The promotion of Mojtaba Khamenei is seen as a defiant move by Iran, given his close connections to the Revolutionary Guard.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command
Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 targets in Iran in 10 days
US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds
Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba
100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge as Surya Sonal Singh Goes Viral
100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge
Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork
Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork
PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah, RSP chief Lamichhane after 'resounding success' in Nepal election
PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah after Nepal election victory
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IND vs NZ final, fans say 'awkward'
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IndvsNZ final
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer, who fell in love with Indian cricketer at 'young' age, here's all you need to know about her
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement