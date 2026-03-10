US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds

The United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, targeting key figures and infrastructure in Iran.

US President Donald Trump has announced the war with Iran "very complete, pretty much," saying that the American military is ahead of schedule in dismantling Iran's military capabilities. Trump told CBS News that Iran's navy, air force, and communications are severely crippled, and their missiles are "down to a scatter". He added that Iranian drones are being destroyed, and their manufacturing facilities are being targeted.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones. If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense," he told CBS News.

Iran's IRGC responds

However, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has responded to Trump's claims, saying that they will "determine the end of the war". The IRGC said, "It is we who will determine the end of the war," adding that the equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of their armed forces.

Replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei: Trump's conditions

When asked about Iran's new Supreme Leader, Trump said, "I have no message for him. None, whatsoever." He added that he has someone in mind to replace Khamenei but declined to elaborate. Trump has declared Mojtaba "unacceptable" and demanded a say in choosing Iran's next leader.

Operation epic fury

The United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, targeting key figures and infrastructure in Iran. The initial strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top officials. Over 1,300 people have been killed in Iran so far, and the conflict has raised fears of a global energy crisis.

Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz has sent shockwaves through the global energy market, with crude oil prices surging over 10% since the start of the conflict. The strait supplies 20% of fuel shipments worldwide, making it a critical chokepoint in global energy security.

The conflict has escalated tensions in the region, with Israel threatening to kill whoever succeeds the senior Khamenei. The promotion of Mojtaba Khamenei is seen as a defiant move by Iran, given his close connections to the Revolutionary Guard.