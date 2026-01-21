US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' in one-year milestone briefing

US President Donald Trump marks one year of second term, claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals', presented a binder titled “365 Wins in 365 Days” in press briefing.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a White House briefing to mark one year since his second term, using the occasion to vigorously defend his administration's economic record. He asserted that the US economy was "booming" and that inflation had fallen sharply from the levels he inherited from former President Joe Biden.

What US President said on marking first year of his second term

"We inherited a mess, and now we've brought inflation way down," Trump said, emphasising that economic growth had been "incredible." He projected that fourth-quarter GDP growth was on track to exceed 5 percent and highlighted that thousands of factories were being constructed across the nation.

Trump credited tariffs and significant investment commitments from major global companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai for this growth. He also pointed to record highs in stock markets and retirement accounts, claiming that real incomes for Americans had increased during his presidency. Expressing frustration with his administration's public image, Trump remarked, "Maybe I have bad public relations people, but we're not getting it across," indicating a perceived lack of communication of his achievements to the public.

Immigration enforcement and criticism of Biden's policies

On immigration, Trump launched a sustained attack on the border policies of the previous Biden administration, accusing it of allowing violent offenders to enter the country.

During the briefing, he showcased photos of individuals apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), asserting that many were involved in serious crimes. "These are serious criminals," Trump said, describing them as "vicious" and blaming the "open borders" policy under Biden. He specifically mentioned Minnesota in the context of immigration enforcement, accusing protesters opposing ICE operations of being "paid agitators."

Trump defended federal law enforcement agencies, praising ICE and Border Patrol officers for their role in carrying out deportations and claiming they were being unfairly criticised. The administration presented a binder titled "365 Wins in 365 Days," which it described as a collection of daily achievements since the second inauguration on January 20, 2025. This document included a range of actions from significant reductions in illegal border crossings to changes expanding consumer choice for everyday items such as shower heads and toilets.

Foreign policy and Venezuela engagement

Turning to foreign policy, Trump expressed openness to working with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, following recent developments in the country. "We're talking to her. Maybe we can get her involved in some way. I'd love to be able to do that," he said, signaling continued US engagement in Venezuela.