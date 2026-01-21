FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years of service, three ISS mission, 608 days in space

US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' in one-year milestone briefing

Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?

Viral video: Jackie Shroff kisses Madhuri Dixit's hand, actress looks uncomfortable, netizens brutally troll actor: 'Shaadi ke baad acha nahi lagta'

US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance announce fourth pregnancy, baby boy due in July, couple says, 'Our family is growing'

Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi’s ‘no escape’ threat to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei amid protests, says’ ‘hands stained with blood…’

Haryana: Karnal toll plaza to become barrier-free with new MLFF system, here's all you need to know

‘Mother of all deals’: India–EU FTA close to completion, seen as major global trade milestone is worth a quarter of global GDP

‘Culture of greed and disrespect’: LoP Rahul Gandhi slams BJP govt over Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta’s tragic death, WATCH video

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline but overpowers The Raja Saab

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?

Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in offi

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline but overpowers The Raja Saab

MSVPG box office collection day 9: Chiranjeevi film sees decline

What is the future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Top Trump aide says alliance 'very safe'

What is future of NATO amid Greenland tensions? Trump aide says...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

HomeWorld

WORLD

US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' in one-year milestone briefing

US President Donald Trump marks one year of second term, claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals', presented a binder titled “365 Wins in 365 Days” in press briefing.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 08:29 AM IST

US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' in one-year milestone briefing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held a White House briefing to mark one year since his second term, using the occasion to vigorously defend his administration's economic record. He asserted that the US economy was "booming" and that inflation had fallen sharply from the levels he inherited from former President Joe Biden.

What US President said on marking first year of his second term

"We inherited a mess, and now we've brought inflation way down," Trump said, emphasising that economic growth had been "incredible." He projected that fourth-quarter GDP growth was on track to exceed 5 percent and highlighted that thousands of factories were being constructed across the nation.

Trump credited tariffs and significant investment commitments from major global companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai for this growth. He also pointed to record highs in stock markets and retirement accounts, claiming that real incomes for Americans had increased during his presidency. Expressing frustration with his administration's public image, Trump remarked, "Maybe I have bad public relations people, but we're not getting it across," indicating a perceived lack of communication of his achievements to the public.

Immigration enforcement and criticism of Biden's policies

On immigration, Trump launched a sustained attack on the border policies of the previous Biden administration, accusing it of allowing violent offenders to enter the country.

During the briefing, he showcased photos of individuals apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), asserting that many were involved in serious crimes. "These are serious criminals," Trump said, describing them as "vicious" and blaming the "open borders" policy under Biden. He specifically mentioned Minnesota in the context of immigration enforcement, accusing protesters opposing ICE operations of being "paid agitators."

Trump defended federal law enforcement agencies, praising ICE and Border Patrol officers for their role in carrying out deportations and claiming they were being unfairly criticised. The administration presented a binder titled "365 Wins in 365 Days," which it described as a collection of daily achievements since the second inauguration on January 20, 2025. This document included a range of actions from significant reductions in illegal border crossings to changes expanding consumer choice for everyday items such as shower heads and toilets.

Foreign policy and Venezuela engagement

Turning to foreign policy, Trump expressed openness to working with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, following recent developments in the country. "We're talking to her. Maybe we can get her involved in some way. I'd love to be able to do that," he said, signaling continued US engagement in Venezuela.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years of service, three ISS mission, 608 days in space
Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years of service, three ISS mission
US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' in one-year milestone briefing
US President Donald Trump claims he saved economy, removed 'vicious criminals' i
Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in office, How many children does US Vice President JD Vance, wife have?
Usha Vance becomes first Second Lady to announce pregnancy while husband in offi
Viral video: Jackie Shroff kisses Madhuri Dixit's hand, actress looks uncomfortable, netizens brutally troll actor: 'Shaadi ke baad acha nahi lagta'
Viral video: Jackie kisses Madhuri Dixit's hand, netizens brutally troll actor
US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance announce fourth pregnancy, baby boy due in July, couple says, 'Our family is growing'
US Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance announce fourth pregnancy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement