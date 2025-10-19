Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

Trump said that they were there to save lives mainly, and stop thousands from dying everyday. "I met with President Zelenskyy today and we had a very good meeting, very cordial meeting. They should stop the war immediately. You go by the battle line, wherever it is," he said in a social media post.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that in his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he asked both the parties to stop the conflict. Trump said that they were there to save lives mainly, and stop thousands from dying everyday.

"I met with President Zelenskyy today and we had a very good meeting, very cordial meeting. They should stop the war immediately. You go by the battle line, wherever it is. Otherwise, it's too complicated. You'll never be able to figure it out. Stop at the battle line and both sides should go home, go to their families, stop the killing, and that should be it. Stop right now at the battle line. I told that to President Zelenskyy. I told it to President Putin," he said.

Trump said that the ammunition is paid for by NATO, and they are mainly here to save lives. "We're not losing people, we're not spending money, we're getting paid for the ammunition and missiles and everything else... and we've made a very good deal with NATO... that's not what we're in this for. We're in it to save thousands of lives every week," he said.

Trump said that US First Lady Melania Trump felt strongly for the children there suffering due to the conflict. "She just felt very strongly about the children and she's done a really good job in bringing it to the fore...She thinks about the children all the time," he said.

Trump wrongly claimed that India will stop buying Russian oil. "India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore, and Hungary is sort of stuck because they have one pipeline...and they're inland -- they don't have sea...but India will not be buying oil from Russia," he said.

Trump further said that there will again be a meeting probably with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, and that they are making progress. "I would say most likely it's going to be a double meeting... but we will have the President Zelenskyy, in touch. It's an honor to be with a very strong leader, a man who has been through a lot, and a man who I've gotten to know very well... President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has endured a lot... I think we're making great progress," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).