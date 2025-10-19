FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US: Massive 'No Kings' protests held across all states against Donald Trump's policies

Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr; no casualties

Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate whose nomination for Bihar's Marhaura assembly seat was rejected

THIS is world's largest railway station, spread across 48 acres, has 44 platforms, handles 660 trains daily, has 'secret platform' that is used..., located in...

Watch: Virat Kohli’s mischief in Perth sends India stars into laughter ahead of ODI series vs Australia

Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi gives BIG warning ahead of his extradition to India hearing in UK court: 'Sensational developments...'

IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill on verge of major milestone in Australia; poised to surpass Babar Azam in THIS list

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's car meets with accident, escapes unhurt

Bihar elections 2025: Congress announces second list of 5 candidates; check here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr; no casualties

After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr

Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate whose nomination for Bihar's Marhaura assembly seat was rejected

Who is Seema Singh? NDA candidate's Bihar poll nomination rejected

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'

Trump said that they were there to save lives mainly, and stop thousands from dying everyday. "I met with President Zelenskyy today and we had a very good meeting, very cordial meeting. They should stop the war immediately. You go by the battle line, wherever it is," he said in a social media post.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 19, 2025, 02:50 AM IST

Donald Trump calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war: 'It is time to...'
Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that in his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he asked both the parties to stop the conflict. Trump said that they were there to save lives mainly, and stop thousands from dying everyday.

"I met with President Zelenskyy today and we had a very good meeting, very cordial meeting. They should stop the war immediately. You go by the battle line, wherever it is. Otherwise, it's too complicated. You'll never be able to figure it out. Stop at the battle line and both sides should go home, go to their families, stop the killing, and that should be it. Stop right now at the battle line. I told that to President Zelenskyy. I told it to President Putin," he said.

Trump said that the ammunition is paid for by NATO, and they are mainly here to save lives. "We're not losing people, we're not spending money, we're getting paid for the ammunition and missiles and everything else... and we've made a very good deal with NATO... that's not what we're in this for. We're in it to save thousands of lives every week," he said.

Trump said that US First Lady Melania Trump felt strongly for the children there suffering due to the conflict. "She just felt very strongly about the children and she's done a really good job in bringing it to the fore...She thinks about the children all the time," he said.

Trump wrongly claimed that India will stop buying Russian oil. "India is not going to be buying Russian oil anymore, and Hungary is sort of stuck because they have one pipeline...and they're inland -- they don't have sea...but India will not be buying oil from Russia," he said.

Trump further said that there will again be a meeting probably with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, and that they are making progress. "I would say most likely it's going to be a double meeting... but we will have the President Zelenskyy, in touch. It's an honor to be with a very strong leader, a man who has been through a lot, and a man who I've gotten to know very well... President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has endured a lot... I think we're making great progress," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill on verge of major milestone in Australia; poised to surpass Babar Azam in THIS list
IND vs AUS: Shubman Gill on verge of major milestone in Australia; poised to sur
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine, 'Can't deplete...'
Days after Russia's warning, Donald Trump clarifies on Tomahawk Missiles to Ukra
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara with Sshura Khan, but gives out strong warning: 'She will make you..'
Shabana Azmi congratulates Arbaaz Khan for daughter Sipaara, but warns him...
Donald Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with Russia and Ukraine
Trump highlights record on global conflicts, outlines upcoming talks with...
Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi gives BIG warning ahead of his extradition to India hearing in UK court: 'Sensational developments...'
Fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi gives BIG warning ahead of his UK...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE