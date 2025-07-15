US President Donald Trump blasts Russia's Vladimir Putin as Ukraine war intensifies: 'It's been proven...'

Trump, known for saying he could end the Ukraine war in a day if re-elected, said recent conversations with Putin felt meaningless as Russian attacks on Ukraine continued.

Donald Trump, who once praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "strong leader," is now openly expressing disappointment in him. Trump’s comments mark a major shift in their once-close political relationship. On Monday, Trump announced new weapons support for Ukraine through Europe and issued tariff threats against Russia. He warned that countries buying from Russia would face 100 percent tariffs in 50 days unless Russia changes course. However, he stopped short of supporting a bill in Congress that proposes even tougher 500 percent tariffs, according to AFP.

Trump, known for saying he could end the Ukraine war in a day if re-elected, said recent conversations with Putin felt meaningless as Russian attacks on Ukraine continued. “I go home and tell the First Lady, ‘I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation,’ and she replies, ‘Oh really? Another city was just hit,’” Trump said.

He admitted Putin is a “tough guy” who has fooled many, but insisted he wasn’t one of them. Still, critics argue otherwise. Heather Conley, a former US official now at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said Trump promised to bring Putin to the negotiating table — and failed.

In February, Trump shocked allies by criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, briefly holding up military aid. For Trump, who sees himself as a master negotiator, Putin’s continued aggression is a personal blow.

Experts say Putin is unlikely to compromise. With help from North Korea and steady battlefield gains, Russia seems fully committed to the war.