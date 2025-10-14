Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump issues BIG statement at Gaza summit in Egypt: 'New beginning for...'

Addressing world leaders during a peace summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Trump celebrated the treaty as an answer to the prayers of millions and declared that peace in the region had at last been achieved. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 02:16 AM IST

Donald Trump issues BIG statement at Gaza summit in Egypt: 'New beginning for...'
United States president Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump on Monday called the landmark agreement of the Gaza ceasefire deal a turning point, describing it as ushering in "a new beginning for an entire, beautiful Middle East." Addressing world leaders during a peace summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Trump celebrated the treaty as an answer to the prayers of millions and declared that peace in the region had at last been achieved. "With the historic agreement we've just signed, those prayers of millions have finally been answered... Together, we have achieved what everybody said was impossible. At long last, we have peace in the Middle East," he stated.

Highlighting the scale of the breakthrough, Trump said that beyond ending the war in Gaza, the agreement offers a fresh start for regional stability and unity against terror. "The momentous breakthrough that we're here to celebrate tonight is more than the end of the war in Gaza--with God's help, it will be a new beginning for an entire, beautiful Middle East... we can build a region that's strong, and stable, and prosperous, and united in rejecting the path of terror once and for all," the US President said. Emphasising the need for reconstruction in Gaza, Trump stated that rebuilding efforts must support civilians while avoiding funds tied to violence, adding that Gaza's reconstruction must go hand in hand with demilitarisation.

"We've all agreed that supporting Gaza must be done to lift up the people themselves, but we don't want to fund anything having to do with bloodshed, hatred, and terror... For this same reason, we also agreed that Gaza's reconstruction requires that it be demilitarised," he added. Trump also called on Middle Eastern nations to seize a historic opportunity to end decades of conflict and division, declaring that the region stands at the threshold of "a once-in-a-lifetime chance" for lasting peace and prosperity. "Today, for the first time anyone can remember, we have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us," Trump said, addressing a packed summit hall of regional and global leaders. "If we do, together, we will reach the Middle East's incredible destiny--a safe, and prosperous, and beautiful crossroads of culture and commerce, faith and humanity," the US President stated.

The international summit was held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday and was co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Trump, with the participation of leaders from more than 20 countries. President Trump also expressed humility at being conferred Egypt's highest state honour, the Order of the Nile. "I'm deeply honoured to receive...the Order of the Nile," he stated. Earlier today, Hamas released all 20 living hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement. Trump also visited Israel and met with the country's top brass on Monday as the exchange of hostages continued ahead of the summit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nominated the US President for the Israel Prize, the country's highest civilian honour, hailing him as "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House." The announcement came during a historic session of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, where Trump was welcomed with a prolonged standing ovation and honoured for his leadership in brokering a peace deal that has led to the release of all 20 living hostages from Hamas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

