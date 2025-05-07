The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

After India launched Operation Sindoor, US President Donald Trump reacted to reports of India's military strikes on targets inside Pakistan and called the situation as "a shame" and urged both countries to de-escalate. "It’s a shame. We just heard about it. They’ve been fighting for a long time. They have been fighting for many many decades.. and centuries actually. I just hope it ends very quickly," Trump told reporters.

"Nobody wants to see two powerful nations going down that road,” Trump added. “These are countries with long histories and deep tensions, but the world needs peace, not more conflict," the US President further said.

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | US President Trump's first comments on Indian strikes inside Pakistan.



US President Donald Trump says "It's a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a… pic.twitter.com/tOkwAXspcO — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed, said an official statement from the Minister of Defence. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution, said MoD.

Further, as per the Ministry, these steps come in the wake of the "barbaric" Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable. There will be a detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today, the MoD added in its statement.

With agency inputs