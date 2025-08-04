Twitter
Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'

Donald Trump said India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, but selling it on the open market for big profits.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 08:55 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has said he will be 'substantially' raising tariff paid by India to America, accusing the country of buying massive amounts of Russian oil and selling it for big profits. This comes days after Trump mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia for their close ties and said that the two countries can take their "dead economies down together".

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he wrote in a post on Social Truth.

India's response to Trump's recent remark

On Trump's 'dead economies' recent remark, New Delhi responded by saying India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. The White House announced last week that India will face tariffs of 25 per cent after Trump issued an executive order listing the various duties that Washington will impose on exports from countries around the world.

Declaring that the US has a massive trade deficit with India, Trump had said that while “India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any country.

READ | Russia issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's submarine order: 'Be careful with...'

"Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine — All things not good!” Trump had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

