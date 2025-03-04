This comes after a heated exchange between the US president and the President of Ukraine earlier at the White House as the negotiations broke down on the minerals deal.

US President Donald Trump has pushed back criticism that his stand on Ukraine was pro Putin by asking people to focus more on domestic issues like immigration. In a post of Truth Social on Monday, the President said, "We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don't end up like Europe!" This comes after a heated exchange between the US president and the President of Ukraine earlier at the White House as the negotiations broke down on the minerals deal. On the contrary to US response, Europe has stood in support of Ukraine as Zelenskyy travelled to the Summit in London after the US.

At a summit in London, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters he was working with France and a small number of other nations to craft a plan to stop the fighting, which would then be presented to Trump, CNN reported. The Ukrainian President in turn expressed strong appreciation for the support Ukraine has received during a European leaders summit in London on Sunday (local time) focused on Ukraine's future and its relationship with Europe

In a post on X, Zelenskyy emphasised the united stance Europe has taken in supporting Ukraine's independence and security. He wrote "The summit in London was dedicated to Ukraine and our shared European future. We feel strong support for Ukraine, for our people - both soldiers and civilians- and our independence."

READ | Meet man, IIT graduate, who left Yahoo to join Google, now works closely with CEO Sundar Pichai as...

Zelenskyy further highlighted the high level of unity within Europe, noting that it had not been seen in a long time. "Together, we are working in Europe to establish a solid foundation for cooperation with the United States in pursuit of true peace and guaranteed security. Europe's unity is at an exceptionally high level, one that has not been seen in a long time. We are discussing with our partner's security guarantees and the conditions for a just peace for Ukraine," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)