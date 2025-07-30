US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on India from...

US President Donald Trump noted that despite being friends, India and US have done relatively little business.

US President Donald Trump has announced 25 per cent tariffs on India starting August 1st. In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that despite being friends, India and US have done relatively little business. India's tariffs are far too high, and they have the "most strenuous" and "obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers", he said in a social media post.

In a post, he wrote, "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country."

He added, "Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"

