US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Beijing summit turns chaotic amid security and media confrontations

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Beijing summit was marred by multiple confrontations involving journalists, security officials and White House staff.

High-level discussions between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing were overshadowed by a string of tense confrontations involving journalists, security officials and members of both delegations during the two-day summit.

While the visit was intended to project cooperation between Washington and Beijing, several incidents behind the scenes highlighted growing friction over security arrangements and media access.

White House Staffer Injured During Media Rush

One of the earliest flashpoints reportedly occurred during a bilateral meeting attended by Trump and Xi. A large group of Chinese media personnel rushed into the venue, creating chaos near the entrance.

In the confusion, a White House advance team staffer was allegedly knocked to the ground. Although the aide suffered only minor bruises, US officials were said to be angered by what they viewed as aggressive conduct from the Chinese press contingent.

The incident quickly heightened tensions between the two sides and set the tone for the remainder of the visit.

Dispute Over Armed Secret Service Agent

Another major disagreement unfolded at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven during an official tour involving the two leaders.

Chinese security officials reportedly refused entry to a US Secret Service agent because he was carrying a firearm, despite weapons being standard protocol for personnel assigned to presidential protection duties.

US Secret Service and press are detained by Chinese agents in tense standoff. pic.twitter.com/ld7aCqEabG — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 14, 2026

The disagreement triggered a lengthy standoff, with the American delegation insisting the agent remain armed while Chinese authorities demanded the weapon be left outside. After nearly half an hour of negotiations, another cleared US officer escorted reporters into the restricted area while the original agent stayed behind.

American Media Temporarily Blocked

Tensions rose again after the leaders completed their visit to the temple grounds. American journalists accompanying the delegation were reportedly directed into a holding area and prevented from immediately rejoining the presidential motorcade.

The move led to heated exchanges between US and Chinese officials. Frustrated White House staffers and reporters eventually pushed through security barriers in an effort to reach the convoy before it departed.

US media representatives also complained of strict movement restrictions throughout the summit, including limits on bathroom access and confiscation of water bottles amid Beijing’s warm weather.

Security Fears and Echoes of 2017 Visit

Security concerns remained high throughout the trip, with US officials reportedly advising staff and journalists to use temporary phones and email accounts due to fears of surveillance and cyber intrusion.

The latest disputes also revived memories of Trump’s 2017 visit to China, when disagreements reportedly emerged between American Secret Service personnel and Chinese security officials over access for the military aide carrying the 'nuclear football.'